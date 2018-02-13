A man arrested at gunpoint outside a Tim Hortons in Bouctouche after allegedly robbing a bank is facing new charges — this time related to the alleged robbery of a Tim Hortons.

Jody Sanipass was in court Tuesday to enter a plea on charges of robbery and wearing a mask while committing an offence.

Those charges were laid Jan. 29, after a Royal Bank in Richibucto reported a robbery.

The two new charges — robbery and wearing a mask while committing an offence — relate to the robbery of a Tim Hortons in Moncton.

On Tuesday, court was told the 24-year-old Sanipass is applying for legal aid and doesn't have a lawyer yet.

Numerous police cars could be seen at the Tim Hortons in Bouctouche during the Jan. 29 arrest. (Facebook)

Crown Prosecutor Marie-Andrée Mallet objected to Sanipass's release, and he will remain in custody until his next court appearance, scheduled for Feb. 20.

Sanipass was arrested Jan. 29 after the bank in Richibucto called police shortly after 4 p.m. to report a robbery.

Bank employees told police an unarmed man, with a bandana partially covering his face, had entered the Main Street branch and demanded money before fleeing with cash in a car driven by a woman.

A car matching the description was later spotted southbound between Sainte-Anne-de-Kent and Bouctouche.

Police followed the vehicle to a Tim Hortons in Bouctouche, where it pulled through the drive-thru. A man and woman were arrested in the parking lot.

Sanipass made a court appearance in Moncton on Tuesday and was charged with two offences in connection with a Tim Hortons robbery. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

The new charges against Sanipass stem from an incident in Moncton four days earlier, on Jan. 25.

An RCMP release at the time said a man entered the Tim Hortons at 1166 Mountain Rd. at about 11 p.m. and demanded money from an employee. Police said he fled on foot with some cash.

​A 26-year-old Moncton woman was previously released from custody on a promise to appear in court to face charges May 8 in relation to the Richibucto bank robbery.