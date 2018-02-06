A bank robbery suspect arrested at gunpoint outside a Tim Hortons in Bouctouche has had his court case put off for a week.

Twenty-four-year-old Jody Sanipass is charged with robbery and wearing a mask while committing an offence.

Sanipass appeared in Moncton provincial court Tuesday wearing a black T-shirt with an image of a skull on it. He waved to a young woman in the front row.

On Jan. 29, employees of a Royal Bank in Richibucto called the police shortly after 4 p.m. to report a robbery, RCMP said at the time.

They said an unarmed man, whose face was partially covered with a bandana, had entered the Main Street branch and demanded money from an employee before fleeing with cash in a car driven by a woman.

The pair were later spotted driving south between Sainte-Anne-de-Kent and Bouctouche.

About a half a dozen police cars could be seen at the Tim Hortons in Bouctouche, during the January 29 arrest. ((Facebook))

Police followed the vehicle to a Tim Hortons in Bouctouche, where it went through the drive-thru.

The man and woman were arrested in the parking lot.

No one was injured during the robbery or the arrest, said RCMP Sgt. Patrick Tardif. ((Radio-Canada))

On Tuesday, Sanipass was supposed to enter a plea, but the court was told he didn't know he had to apply for legal aid.

Judge Paul Duffie adjourned the matter until Feb. 13. Sanipass will remain in custody.

Sanipass handed a note to one of the sheriff's deputies, who passed it to the young woman sitting in the front row.

A 26-year-old Moncton woman, whose name wasn't disclosed, was previously released from custody on a promise to appear in court to face charges on May 8.