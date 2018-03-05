One man has been arrested in connection with an alleged armed robbery inside a vehicle in Fredericton on Sunday evening.

Fredericton Police Sgt. Jason Forward said there were no injuries involved in the robbery and the weapon was seized by police.

The police said both the victim and the alleged robber were known to each other.

Officers responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m.

Police would not say what type of weapon was used in the alleged robbery or where it took place on the city's south side.

The suspect is expected to appear in Fredericton provincial court on Monday.