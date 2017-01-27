The Fredericton Police Force responded to an armed robbery in downtown Fredericton on Thursday night.

The robbery happened at Paragon Cleaners, located at 256 Regent Street.

Sgt. Shane Duffy, with the Fredericton Police Force, said a man entered the laundromat and demanded money. Duffy would not reveal the nature of the weapon carried by the man.

The robber fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no injuries involved with the robbery.

Duffy said the suspect is still at large and an investigation is ongoing.