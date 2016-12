The rush of holiday shoppers at Saint John's East Point shopping centre didn't stop a bank robbery at the TD Canada Trust.

The robbery happened at around 6:50 p.m. Thursday.

A single suspect went into the bank at 10 East Point Way, wearing a mask. Customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery.

A weapon was involved, but no one was hurt.

The Major Crime Unit is investigating. More details are expected to be released later today.