An Aulac farmer whose farmstand was hit by at least one thief Sunday night says he might have a clue to the mastermind — a thief who is pregnant.

"They took four or five jars of pickles, they took 20 or 30 pounds of honey, they took about 40 litres of ice cream," said farmer Tom Trueman.

For Trueman, the heist brought to mind what he called the "old stereotype" about the cravings of pregnant women.

"So, we figured, you never know, there could be a pregnant thief.

"They must have a sweet tooth and looking for a little sour to go with it, I guess, a little tang. Hard to say what urge they were trying to satisfy."

Someone made off pickles, ice cream and honey from the Trueman stand overnight. (CBC News/Olivia Chandler)

Trueman, who is an eighth-generation farmer, arrived at the Trueman Blueberry Farms produce stand on Monday around 7 a.m. and soon realized there'd been a break-in.

"There was garbage over the floor and my first inclination was that we had some wildlife trying to get into the honey bee hive we have in the building," he said.

The more he inspected, the more he realized humans were the culprits.

"It was kind of funny, they were thinking ice cream and pickles," he said. "I don't know just what that means."

Tom Trueman says three tubs of Hoof Prints, Peanut Butter Fudge Crunch and Butter Pecan ice cream were stolen. (CBC News/Olivia Chandler)

Beyond inventory, the store lost sound equipment, scales, the air conditioning unit, pop, jam and petty cash.

Trueman said the cost of replacing the stolen goods will run "into the several thousand dollars."

Trueman Blueberry Farms are more than blueberry producers. The Truemans also run 1,000 bee hives and an agri-tourism operation, which includes the farmstand and a sunflower maze, and U-pick fields of pumpkins, blueberries and rasberries.

The Trueman Blueberry Farms farmstand that was robbed through the building's back window Sunday night. (CBC News/Olivia Chandler)