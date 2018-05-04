Road closures and flooding: Here's what you need to know

The Trans-Canada Highway between Fredericton and Moncton could be closed until next week, according to an official with the company that operates the highway.

The closure initially came into effect shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday and affects both eastbound and westbound traffic.

Norman Clouston, general manager of MRDC Operations, said the closure could take place for several days and re-open again "early to the middle of next week."

"At this point in time water's lapping the lanes," he said in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton on Friday.

Trucks and cars will have to take routes through Saint John instead. Westbound traffic will be detoured to Route 1 at River Glade and eastbound traffic to Route 7 at Oromocto.

"The actual road closure is in the Grand Lake Meadows area," he said.

District boundaries for New Brunswick from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. (GNB)

"We have about nine kilometres of highway that's actually closed."

Clouston ​said 10,000 to 12,000 vehicles travel the highway on a daily basis.

Road closures in Fredericton

Shuttles will run continuously from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m, and again from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., from these locations:

Brookside Mall — pickup, drop-off location at Queen and Westmorland streets

Willie O'Ree — pickup, drop-off location at Queen and Westmorland streets

Grant Harvey Centre — pickup, drop-off location York and Brunswick streets (Brunswick Street Baptist Church)

Regent Mall (former Sears location) — pickup, drop-off location York and Brunswick streets (Brunswick Street Baptist Church)

City roads that are closed:

Lincoln Road at city limits (Baker Brook)

Carleton Street at Queen Street

Water over road on Winslow and Alexandra streets and University Avenue.

Shore Street

Riverside Drive at Gibson Street

Riverside Drive at Route 8

Sunbury Drive

Carleton Street

Brunswick Street

Burpee Street

Cityview Avenue

Morrell Park

Riverside Drive

River Street under walking bridge

Devonshire Drive

Union Street at Gibson Street

Saint Anne Point Drive

Wilsey Road at Kimble Drive

Vanier Highway at Slip Lane to Lincoln

Forest Hill, Slip Lane to Lincoln

Waterloo overpass

Lincoln Road at Waterloo Row

University Avenue at George Street

Church Street

King Street at Saint John Street

Lincoln Road at the experimental farm

York Street at Queen Street

Union Street off ramp

Main Street off ramp

Smythe Street off ramp

Burpee Street at Floral Street and at Hildebrand Street.

Lincoln Road at Vanier Industrial

University Avenue at Charlotte Street​

District 5 - Fredericton area

Route 690 Pond Stream Road to Douglas Harbour Road

Route 105 between Route 107 and Kinney Road

Route 101 Central Blissville, 280 metres north of the intersection with Branch Road

Route 105 with detour in both directions using Allison Road and Hunter Road then back on to Route 105

Route 105 below Hartland, detour on Route 575 and Rideout Road

​Route 105 from the Princess Margaret Bridge to McGowan's Corner

Route 105 from intersection of route 104, four kilometres going west, water over road

Tweedside Road closed for 8.9 km from Route 3 Brockway

The Tripp Settlement Road in Keswick Ridge for 1.5 km from Route 105

Kenneth Road in Glassville from West Glassville Road to West Cross Road

Campbell Hill Road in Carlow from civic number 60 to West Glassville Road

Frasier Road in Brighton between Mainstream Road and Ashland Road

Duplissea Road in Central Blissville, 280 metres north of Brach Road intersection

Rusagonis Road between Sunpoke Road and Rusagonis Stream Bridge.

Route 102 in Central Hampstead, near Pelvin Road

Route 102 in Swan Creek, south of Burton Bridge

Dorn Ridge Road, reduced to one lane in gravel section

Waterville Road, 30 metres south of Maple Street in Geary Sunbury County

Route 123 from Chipman Village Limits to Stevenson Road

Backland Road between Back Greenfield and Greg Settlement dirt road

McKeaghan Road between Charleston Road and chipseal, about 1.5 kilometres

Route 116, from Route 123 to Briggs Corner Road

Starkey Covered Bridge on Starkey Road from Route 10 to Route 710

Smith Road in Waterville closed at intersection with Waterville Road

Post Road between Midland Road and Chipman

Route 104 reduced to one lane around civic 228 and 246.

Route 102, 100 m from Upper Hampstead Road

District 6 - Edmundston area

Petit-Quest Road, from intersection of L'Acadie Road to Range Bye Road. about 3.4 kilometres

Riley Brook North, near Route 385 in Riley Brook

Nadeau Road in Baker Brook between Joseph Mornault Road and Grand-Reed Road

Route 380 closed 500 metres north of Lebel Road

Route 144 from Edmundston city limits to Riviere-Verte and between civic number 1785 and 1795 in Saint-Leonard-Parent

Pleasant Street in Aroostook 100 metres from Berry Road

Little River #1 Bridge in the Parish of Denmark

Route 105 between Lucy's Gulch Road and Cantello Road in the Salmon Bridge area

Iroquois River #3.5 Bridge in Edmundston

Quisibis River #2 in the Parish of Saine-Anne

District 4 - Saint John area

Lower Norton Shore Road in Lower Norton

Beulah Camp Road in Browns Flat

Darlings Island Road in Darlings Island

Station Loop Road, from Route 100 to first house in Nauwigewauk​

Route 850 from Erb's Cove to Whiting Lane

Route 850 from Upper Midland Road to Rogers Road.

Brittain Road from route 177 to McKenzie Road

Milkish Creek Road between civic #125 to #142

McKenzie Road at Woodsman's Point

Sunset Valley Road at Woodsman's Point.

West Tenants Cove Road in Springfield

Browns Cove Road near Kars

Elms Road in Kars, from Ferry Road to Route 705

Route 845, Moss Glen from Neck Road to Piper Town Road

Route 124 in Springfield from Route 710 to Route 695

Porter Road from Route 100 to Old Road

Route 102 closed from Grand Bay-Westfield for five km before the Evandale Ferry

Route 745 at Beaconsfield Road, dirt section only

Route 850 from Keirsteadville Road to Whiting's Lane

Route 850 from Route 124 to Keirsteadville Road

Woodsman Point Road at Woodsman Point from Civic 41 to road's end

Route 124 from Morolle Road to Valley Road

Lawrence Long Road

Dominion Park Road

Ferry Cover Road

Westfield Road at 1370

Mellinger Crescent at culvert.

Greenhead Road at Randolph Bridge.

Pokiok Road at

Spar Cove Road

Ragged Point Road

Kennebecasis Point

Bravo Landing (Millidgeville)

Beach Road

District 2 - Miramichi area

Mullin Stream Road, 600 metres south of Gale Hill on gravel section

Bloomfield Ridge Road, one kilometre from chipseal on gravel section

District 1 - Bathurst