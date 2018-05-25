Prepare for detours: Road construction season gets underway in Fredericton

Put the brakes on — because it's finally here.

Friday marks the first day of road construction season in New Brunswick's capital city — and there are plenty of detours and road signage up ahead.

Greg McCann, a project engineer with the City of Fredericton, said there will be 22 major projects this summer.

Among those projects is the renewal of sanitary and storm sewer mains along St. Anne's Point Boulevard which gets underway Friday morning.

This major artery, formerly known as St. Anne's Point Drive, is scheduled to close for 11 weeks and expected to be completed come Aug.4.

As a result, traffic will be required to use Smythe and Westormoreland streets or the Princess Margaret Bridge to get to the north side.

If that's not enough to rev your engines, there's more.

Road workers will also install new sewer lines, continue the median all the way to Regent and Queen streets and make improvements at that intersection.

The intersection of Regent and Queen will have partial closures and is expected to take about three weeks to repair.

During that time, the westbound lane on Queen Street will be maintained and a left turn from Regent onto Queen Street will be maintained most of the time.

Other major projects throughout the city will get underway once school is out at the end of June. All in all, those projects are expected to cost more than $30 million.