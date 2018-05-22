Where Fredericton road work will cause drivers the most misery

Just as traffic gets back to normal after major flooding along the St. John River, road construction projects are trickling into the New Brunswick capital.

Greg McCann, a project engineer with the City of Fredericton, said there will be 22 major projects this summer, which will cost a bit more than $30 million.

Among the projects is the renewal of sanitary and storm sewer mains along St. Anne's Point Boulevard. This major artery, formerly known as St. Anne's Point Drive, is scheduled to close Friday for 11 weeks.

The project is expected to be completed Aug.4.

"It's going to be a huge impact on traffic, that's a major route to get onto and off of the Westmorland Street Bridge, " McCann said.

Traffic will be required to use Smythe and Westmorland streets or the Princess Margaret Bridge to access the north side.

Road workers will install new sewer lines, continue the median all the way to Regent and Queen streets and make improvements at that intersection.

The intersection of Regent and Queen will have partial closures and is expected to take about three weeks to repair.

During that time, the westbound lane on Queen Street will be maintained and a left turn from Regent onto Queen Street will be maintained most of the time.

"There may be a couple of days where that might not be possible," he said.

More projects underway

Other major projects will take place on Smythe Street between Kings College and Heather Terrace, which will be closed to through traffic from June 25 to Sept. 4 and will impact transit users.

A new water main will be installed and water and sanitary sewer mains renewed. Detours will include Dundonald, York and Montgomery streets.

Riverside Drive through the intersection at Watters Drive all the way to Corbett Avenue will be closed to through traffic. In addition to new curbing and asphalt pavement, water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer mains will be repaired.

A full street closure will take place between June 25 to the end of August. Regular traffic will be detoured through Corbett and Carmen Avenue.

Truck traffic will be detoured along Route 8 and Greenwood Drive. The project will also impact transit service and some bus stops along Riverside Drive.

Forest Hill Road will be closed from Canterbury Drive to Woodbridge Street. Water and sanitary sewer and storm sewer mains will be repaired in addition to new curb and asphalt road surface.

The project will last from June 25 to the first week of August. Traffic will be detoured via Kimble Drive and Canterbury Drive. The project will impact transit services and some bus stops along Forest Hill Road.

A second phase on Sunset Drive from Bailey Avenue to Airport Road will also take place.This project will require a full closure to through traffic.

Water, sanitary and sewer and storm sewer mains will be renewed, as well as new curbing and asphalt road surface. This project will also impact transit services and some bus stops along Sunset Drive. The project is expected to run from June until October.

The reconstruction of a portion of the Lincoln Road from Draco Road to the Potato Research Centre will take place from June 25 to Sept 4. Traffic will be detoured along Wilsey Road and Vanier Industrial Drive and the roadwork will impact transit services.

Residents are being reminded to find alternate routes or means of transportation and to give themselves more time to get to work.