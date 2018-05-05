Skip to Main Content
Road closures and flooding: Here's what you need to know

More roads have been closed across New Brunswick as water levels continue to rise on the St. John River.

The Trans-Canada Highway between Fredericton and Moncton could be closed until next week

Elizabeth Fraser · CBC News ·
A growing number of roads in low-lying areas are becoming water-covered and impassable. (Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon/CBC)

The Trans-Canada Highway between Fredericton and Moncton could be closed until next week, according to an official with the company that operates the highway.

The closure started shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday and affects both eastbound and westbound traffic.

Norman Clouston, general manager of MRDC Operations, said the closure could take place for several days and re-open again "early to the middle of next week."

Road closures in Fredericton 

  • Lincoln Road at city limits (Baker Brook)
  • Carleton Street at Queen Street
  • Water over road on Winslow and Alexandra streets and University Avenue
  • Shore Street
  • Riverside Drive at Gibson Street
  • Riverside Drive at Route 8
  • Sunbury Drive
  • Carleton Street
  • Brunswick Street
  • Burpee Street
  • Cityview Avenue 
  • Morrell Park 
  • Riverside Drive 
  • River Street under walking bridge 
  • Devonshire Drive 
  • Union Street at Gibson Street 
  • Saint Anne Point Drive
  • Wilsey Road at Kimble Drive
  • Vanier Highway at Slip Lane to Lincoln
  • Forest Hill, Slip Lane to Lincoln
  • Waterloo overpass
  • Lincoln Road at Waterloo Row
  • University Avenue at George Street
  • Church Street
  • King Street at Saint John Street
  • Lincoln Road at the experimental farm
  • York Street at Queen Street
  • Union Street off ramp
  • Main Street off ramp
  • Smythe Street off ramp
  • Burpee Street at Floral Street and at Hildebrand Street
  • Lincoln Road at Vanier Industrial
  • University Avenue at Charlotte Street​

District 5 - Fredericton area

District boundaries for New Brunswick from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. (GNB)
  • Route 690 Pond Stream Road to Douglas Harbour Road
  • Route 670 from Cow Pasture Brooke between Ripples and Lakeville Corner
  • Route 105 between Route 107 and Kinney Road
  • Route 101 Central Blissville, 280 metres north of the intersection with Branch Road
  • Route 105 with detour in both directions using Allison Road and Hunter Road then back on to Route 105
  • Route 105 below Hartland, detour on Route 575 and Rideout Road
  • ​Route 105 from the Princess Margaret Bridge to McGowan's Corner
  • Route 105 from intersection of route 104, four kilometres going west, water over road
  • Tweedside Road closed for 8.9 km from Route 3 Brockway
  • The Tripp Settlement Road in Keswick Ridge for 1.5 km from Route 105
  • Kenneth Road in Glassville from West Glassville Road to West Cross Road
  • Campbell Hill Road in Carlow from civic number 60 to West Glassville Road
  • Frasier Road in Brighton between Mainstream Road and Ashland Road
  • Duplissea Road in Central Blissville, 280 metres north of Brach Road intersection
  • Rusagonis Road between Sunpoke Road and Rusagonis Stream Bridge
  • Route 102 in Central Hampstead, near Pelvin Road
  • Route 102 in Swan Creek, south of Burton Bridge
  • Dorn Ridge Road, reduced to one lane in gravel section
  • Waterville Road, 30 metres south of Maple Street in Geary Sunbury County
  • Route 123 from Chipman Village Limits to Stevenson Road
  • Backland Road between Back Greenfield and Greg Settlement dirt road
  • McKeaghan Road between Charleston Road and chipseal, about 1.5 kilometres
  • Route 116, from Route 123 to Briggs Corner Road
  • Starkey Covered Bridge on Starkey Road from Route 10 to Route 710
  • Smith Road in Waterville closed at intersection with Waterville Road
  • Post Road between Midland Road and Chipman
  • Route 104 reduced to one lane around civic 228 and 246
  • Route 102, 100 m from Upper Hampstead Road
  • Route 705 in Wickham area from Bald Hill intersection to Kings-Queens county line
  • Route 710 in Wickham area from Big Cove to Route 705 intersection
  • Route 715 in Waterborough area, five km of Fowler Road intersection
  • Robinson Point Road in Waterborough area
  • Fanjoy Point Road in Waterborough area
  • Craft Cove Road in Wickham area
  • Route 10 at Coal Creek, civic number 8234 to 8286

District 6 - Edmundston

  • Petit-Quest Road, from intersection of L'Acadie Road to Range Bye Road about 3.4 kilometres
  • Riley Brook North, near Route 385 in Riley Brook
  • Nadeau Road in Baker Brook between Joseph Mornault Road and Grand-Reed Road
  • Route 380 closed 500 metres north of Lebel Road
  • Route 144 from Edmundston city limits to Riviere-Verte and between civic number 1785 and 1795 in Saint-Leonard-Parent
  • Pleasant Street in Aroostook 100 metres from Berry Road
  • Little River #1 Bridge in the Parish of Denmark
  • Route 105 between Lucy's Gulch Road and Cantello Road in the Salmon Bridge area
  • Iroquois River #3.5 Bridge in Edmundston
  • Quisibis River #2 in the Parish of Saine-Anne​

District 4 - Saint John area

  • Lower Norton Shore Road in Lower Norton
  • Beulah Camp Road in Browns Flat
  • Darlings Island Road in Darlings Island
  • Station Loop Road, from Route 100 to first house in Nauwigewauk​
  • Route 850 from Erb's Cove to Whiting Lane
  • Route 850 from Upper Midland Road to Rogers Road
  • Brittain Road from route 177 to McKenzie Road
  • Milkish Creek Road between civic #125 to #142
  • McKenzie Road at Woodsman's Point
  • Sunset Valley Road at Woodsman's Point
  • West Tenants Cove Road in Springfield
  • Browns Cove Road near Kars
  • Elms Road in Kars, from Ferry Road to Route 705
  • Route 845, Moss Glen from Neck Road to Piper Town Road
  • Route 124 in Springfield from Route 710 to Route 695
  • Porter Road from Route 100 to Old Road
  • Route 102 closed from Grand Bay-Westfield for five km before the Evandale Ferry
  • Route 745 at Beaconsfield Road, dirt section only
  • Route 850 from Keirsteadville Road to Whiting's Lane
  • Route 850 from Route 124 to Keirsteadville Road
  • Woodsman Point Road at Woodsman Point from Civic 41 to road's end
  • Route 124 from Morolle Road to Valley Road
  • Lawrence Long Road
  • Dominion Park Road
  • Ferry Cover Road
  • Westfield Road at 1370
  • Mellinger Crescent at culvert
  • Greenhead Road at Randolph Bridge
  • Pokiok Road 
  • Spar Cove Road
  • Ragged Point Road
  • Kennebecasis Point
  • Bravo Landing (Millidgeville)
  • Beach Road

District 2 - Miramichi area

  • Mullin Stream Road, 600 metres south of Gale Hill on gravel section
  • Bloomfield Ridge Road, one kilometre from chipseal on gravel section

District 1 - Bathurst

  • ​Mathilda Road in Middle River 150 metres from the Middle River Road
  • Mines Road from Route 430 to Nepisiquit Falls Road intersection
  • Gloucester Junction Road on the upper part of gravel section

