More flooding, means more road closures across the province

As the St. John River continues to rise, so do the number of road closures across the province.

New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization said more roads are expected to close throughout the week as water levels climb.

A list of road closures can be found below.

Road closures in Fredericton

Shuttles will run continuously from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m, and again from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., from these locations:

Brookside Mall — pickup, drop-off location at Queen and Westmorland streets.

Willie O'Ree — pickup, drop-off location at Queen and Westmorland streets.

Grant Harvey Centre — pickup, drop-off location York and Brunswick streets (Brunswick Street Baptist Church).

Regent Mall (former Sears location) — pickup, drop-off location York and Brunswick streets (Brunswick Street Baptist Church).

City roads that are closed:

Lincoln Road at City Limits (Baker Brook).

Carleton Street at Queen Street.

Water over road on Winslow and Alexandra streets and University Avenue.

Shore Street.

Riverside Drive at Gibson Street.

Riverside Drive at Route 8.

Sunbury Drive.

Carleton Street.

Brunswick Street.Burpee Street.

Cityview Avenue

Morrell Park

Riverside Drive

River Street under walking bridge

Devonshire Drive

Union Street at Gibson Street

Saint Anne Point Drive

Wilsey Road at Kimble Drive

Vanier Highway at Slip Lane to Lincoln

Forest Hill, Slip Lane to Lincoln

Waterloo Overpass

Lincoln Rd at Waterloo Row

University Avenue at George Street

Church Street

King Street at Saint John Street

Lincoln Road at the Experimental Farm

York Street at Queen Street

Union Street off ramp

Main Street off ramp

Smythe Street off ramp

Burpee Street at Floral Street and at Hildebrand Street.

Lincoln Road at Vanier Industrial

University Avenue at Charlotte Street​

District boundaries for New Brunswick from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. (GNB)

District 5 - Fredericton area

Route 690 Pond Stream Road to Douglas Harbour Road.

Route 105 between Route 107 and Kinney Road.

Route 101 Central Blissville, 280 meters north of the intersection with Branch Road.

Route 105 with detour in both directions using Allison Road and Hunter Road then back on to Route 105.

Route 105 below Hartland, detour on Route 575 and Rideout Road.

​Route 105 from the Princess Margaret Bridge to McGowan's Corner.

Route 105 from intersection of route 104, 4 kilometres going west, water over road

Tweedside Road closed for 8.9 km from Route 3 Brockway.

The Tripp Settlement Road in Keswick Ridge for 1.5 km from Route 105.

Kenneth Road in Glassville from West Glassville Road to West Cross Road.

Campbell Hill Road in Carlow from civic number 60 to West Glassville Road.

Frasier Road in Brighton between Mainstream Road and Ashland Road.

Duplissea Road in Central Blissville, 280 meters north of Brach Road intersection.

Rusagonis Road between Sunpoke Road and Rusagonis Stream Bridge.

Route 102 in Central Hampstead, near Pelvin Road.

Route 102 in Swan Creek, south of Burton Bridge.

Dorn Ridge Road, reduced to one lane in gravel section.

Waterville Road, 30 meters south of Maple Street in Geary Sunbury County.

Route 123 from Chipman Village Limits to Stevenson Road.

Backland Road between Back Greenfield and Greg Settlement dirt road.

McKeaghan Road between Charleston Road and chipseal, about 1.5 kilometres.

Route 116, from Route 123 to Briggs Corner Road.

Starkey Covered Bridge on Starkey Road from Route 10 to Route 710.

Smith Road in Waterville closed at intersection with Waterville Road.

Post Road between Midland Road and Chipman

Route 104 reduced to one lane around civic 228 and 246.

District 6 - Edmundston area

Petit-Quest Road, from intersection of L'Acadie Road to Range Bye Road. about 3.4 kilometres.

Riley Brook North, near Route 385 in Riley Brook.

Nadeau Road in Baker Brook between Joseph Mornault Road and Grand-Reed Road.

Route 380 closed 500 metres north of Lebel Road.

Route 144 from Edmundston city limits to Riviere-Verte and between civic number 1785 and 1795 in Saint-Leonard-Parent.

Pleasant Street in Aroostook 100 metres from Berry Road.

District 4 - Saint John area

Lower Norton Shore Road in Lower Norton.

Beulah Camp Road in Browns Flat.

Darlings Island Road in Darlings Island.

Station Loop Road, from Route 100 to first house in Nauwigewauk​.

Route 850 from Erb's Cove to Whiting Lane.

Route 850 from Upper Midland Road to Rogers Road.

Brittain Road from route 177 to McKenzie road.

Milkish Creek Road between civic # 125 to 142.

McKenzie Road at Woodsman's Point.

Sunset Valley Road at Woodsman's Point.

West Tenants Cove Road in Springfield.

Browns Cove Road near Kars.

Elms Road in Kars, from Ferry Road to Route 705.

Route 845, Moss Glen from Neck Road to Piper Town Road.

Route 124 in Springfield from Route 710 to Route 695.

Porter Road from Route 100 to Old Road

District 2 - Miramichi area

Mullin Stream Road, 600 metres south of Gale Hill on gravel section.

Bloomfield Ridge Road, one kilometre from chipseal on gravel section.

District 1 - Bathurst​

​Mathilda Road in Middle River 150 metres from the Middle River Road.

Mines Road from Route 430 to Nepisiquit Falls Road intersection.

Gloucester Junction Road on the upper part of gravel section.

District 3 - Moncton

​Ward Road in Cormierville, 700 metres from Route 134.