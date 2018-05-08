These roads remain closed even as flood waters drop across New Brunswick

Water levels might be going down around New Brunswick, but the number of road closures because of the historic flood isn't — yet.

Flooding has closed more than 100 roadways, which still includes the Trans-Canada Highway between Moncton and Fredericton.

Trucks and cars are taking routes through Saint John instead. Westbound traffic will be detoured to Route 1 at River Glade and eastbound traffic to Route 7 at Oromocto.

Highway officials expect the road to be open near the end of the week.

In Fredericton, city officials are still trying to limit the number of vehicles downtown.

The York Arena on the city's northside and the exhibition grounds on the southside, are still being identified as park-and-walk locations.

Shuttles to help commuters will run until at least Wednesday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m, and again from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

As captured by CBC drone, flooded Trans-Canada Highway between Fredericton and Moncton could be closed until next week 1:33

The shuttles will operate from these locations:

Brookside Mall — pickup, drop-off location at Queen and Westmorland streets

Willie O'Ree — pickup, drop-off location at Queen and Westmorland streets

Grant Harvey Centre — pickup, drop-off location York and Brunswick streets (Brunswick Street Baptist Church)

Regent Mall (former Sears location) — pickup, drop-off location York and Brunswick streets (Brunswick Street Baptist Church)

Road closures in Fredericton

Lincoln Road at city limits (Baker Brook)

Carleton Street at Queen Street

Water over road on Winslow and Alexandra streets and University Avenue

Shore Street

Riverside Drive at Gibson Street

Riverside Drive at Route 8

Sunbury Drive

Carleton Street

Brunswick Street

Burpee Street

Cityview Avenue

Morrell Park

Riverside Drive

River Street under walking bridge

Devonshire Drive

Union Street at Gibson Street

Saint Anne Point Drive

Wilsey Road at Kimble Drive

Vanier Highway at Slip Lane to Lincoln

Forest Hill, Slip Lane to Lincoln

Waterloo overpass

Lincoln Road at Waterloo Row

University Avenue at George Street and at Charlotte Street

King Street at St. John Street

Lincoln Road at the experimental farm

York Street at Queen Street

Union Street off ramp

Main Street off ramp

Smythe Street off ramp

Burpee Street at Floral Street and at Hildebrand Street

Lincoln Road at Vanier Industrial

District 5 - Fredericton area

District boundaries for New Brunswick from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. (GNB)

Route 690 Pond Stream Road to Douglas Harbour Road

Route 670 from Cow Pasture Brooke between Ripples and Lakeville Corner

Route 105 between Route 107 and Kinney Road

Route 101 Central Blissville, 280 metres north of the intersection with Branch Road

Route 105 with detour in both directions using Allison Road and Hunter Road then back on to Route 105

Route 105 below Hartland, detour on Route 575 and Rideout Road

​Route 105 from the Princess Margaret Bridge to McGowan's Corner

Route 105 from intersection of route 104, four kilometres going west, water over road

Tweedside Road closed for 8.9 km from Route 3 Brockway

The Tripp Settlement Road in Keswick Ridge for 1.5 km from Route 105

Kenneth Road in Glassville from West Glassville Road to West Cross Road

Campbell Hill Road in Carlow from civic number 60 to West Glassville Road

Frasier Road in Brighton between Mainstream Road and Ashland Road

Duplissea Road in Central Blissville, 280 metres north of Brach Road intersection

Rusagonis Road between Sunpoke Road and Rusagonis Stream Bridge

Route 655 at civic 770 to intersection at Rusagonis

Merritt Smith Road from the intersection of Mills Road north to the end of the road

Nevers Road from civic 479 to the intersection of Route 655

Route 714 from the intersection with Route 10 to the intersection with Fowlder Road

Route 710 between Highway 10 to Starkey Intersection

Cow Pasture Brook between Riplles and Lakeville Corner

Waasis Farm Road at the intersection of Nevers Road

Mills Road from civic 130 to 150

Route 102 in Central Hampstead, near Pelvin Road

Route 102 in Swan Creek, south of Burton Bridge

Dorn Ridge Road, reduced to one lane in gravel section

Waterville Road, 30 metres south of Maple Street in Geary Sunbury County

Route 123 from Chipman village Limits to Stevenson Road

Backland Road between Back Greenfield and Greg Settlement dirt road

McKeaghan Road between Charleston Road and chipseal, about 1.5 kilometres

Route 116, from Route 123 to Briggs Corner Road

Starkey Covered Bridge on Starkey Road from Route 10 to Route 710

Smith Road in Waterville closed at intersection with Waterville Road

Post Road between Midland Road and Chipman

Route 104 reduced to one lane around civic 228 and 246

Route 102, 100 m from Upper Hampstead Road

Route 705 in Wickham area from Bald Hill intersection to Kings-Queens county line

Route 710 in Wickham area from Big Cove to Route 705 intersection

Route 715 in Waterborough area, five km of Fowler Road intersection

Robinson Point Road in Waterborough area

Fanjoy Point Road in Waterborough area

Craft Cove Road in Wickham area

Route 10 at Coal Creek, civic number 8234 to 8286

Branch Road 200 metres north of the intersection with Route 101

Concorde Drive at the intersection with Garden Grove and the intersection with Route 102 in Lincoln

District 6 - Edmundston

Quisibis River #2 in the Parish of Saine-Anne​

Iroquois River #3.5 Bridge in Edmundston

​Little River #1 Bridge in the Parish of Denmark

Petit-Quest Road, from intersection of L'Acadie Road to Range Bye Road about 3.4 kilometres

Riley Brook North, near Route 385 in Riley Brook

Nadeau Road in Baker Brook between Joseph Mornault Road and Grand-Reed Road

Route 144 from Edmundston city limits to Riviere-Verte and between civic number 1785 and 1795 in Saint-Leonard-Parent

District 4 - Saint John area

Lower Norton Shore Road in Lower Norton

Beulah Camp Road in Browns Flat

Darlings Island Road in Darlings Island

Station Loop Road, from Route 100 to first house in Nauwigewauk​

Route 850 from Erb's Cove to Whiting Lane

Route 850 from Upper Midland Road to Rogers Road

Brittain Road from route 177 to McKenzie Road

Milkish Creek Road between civic #125 to #142

McKenzie Road at Woodsman's Point

Sunset Valley Road in Nerepis

West Tenants Cove Road in Springfield

Browns Cove Road near Kars

Elms Road in Kars, from Ferry Road to Route 705

Route 845, Milkish Creed intersection

Route 845, Moss Glen from Neck Road to Piper Town Road

Route 124 in Springfield from Route 710 to Route 695

Porter Road from Route 100 to Old Road

Route 102 closed from Grand Bay-Westfield for five km before the Evandale Ferry

Route 745 at Beaconsfield Road, dirt section only

Route 850 from Keirsteadville Road to Whiting's Lane

Route 850 from Route 124 to Keirsteadville Road

Woodsman Point Road at Woodsman Point from Civic 41 to road's end

Route 124 from Morolle Road to Valley Road

Lawrence Long Road

Dominion Park Road

Ferry Cove Road

Westfield Road at 1370

Mellinger Crescent at culvert

Greenhead Road at Randolph Bridge

Pokiok Road

Spar Cove Road

Ragged Point Road

Kennebecasis Point

Bravo Landing (Millidgeville)

Beach Road

Bloomfield Station Road between Route 121 and Centennial Road

Passekeag Road from Centennial Road to River Road

Harding's Point Landing Road from civic number 62 to the ferry landing

Kennebecasis No. 2 Bridge on Route 121 in Hampton

Victoria Wharf Road

Ferry Road, from Route 177 to end of road

Sunset Valley Road in Nerepisis

Route 845 at Milkish Creek

District 2 - Miramichi area

Mullin Stream Road, 600 metres south of Gale Hill on gravel section

Russellville Road in Russellville, gravel portion

District 1 - Bathurst

​Gloucester Junction Road on the upper part of gravel section​

Mathilda Road in Middle River 150 metres from the Middle River Road

District 3 - Moncton