Rising water levels means more road closures across the province

As water levels continue to rise on Wednesday, road closures are flooding in across the province.

Several road closures have been issued in the Fredericton, Saint John and Edmundston areas.

New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization said more roads are expected to close throughout the week as water levels climb.

A list of road closures can be found below.

Travelling in Fredericton

Meredith Gilbert, manager of transit and parking services for Fredericton, is encouraging people to come up with different methods of transportation this week, whether that be cycling or walking to work.

The York Arena on the city's northside and exhibition grounds, have been identified as park and walk locations.

The City of Fredericton is continuing to offer free transit and park and ride shuttle services Wednesday to help ease traffic congestion.

Shuttles will run continuously from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m, and again from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., from these locations:

Brookside Mall — pickup, drop-off location at Queen and Westmorland streets.

Willie O'Ree — pickup, drop-off location at Queen and Westmorland streets.

Grant Harvey Centre — pickup, drop-off location York and Brunswick streets (Brunswick Street Baptist Church).

Regent Mall (former Sears location) — pickup, drop-off location York and Brunswick streets (Brunswick Street Baptist Church).

City roads that are closed:

Lincoln Road at City Limits (Baker Brook).

Carleton Street at Queen Street.

Water over road on Winslow amd Alexandra streets and University Avenue.

Shore Street.

Riverside Drive at Gibson Street.

Riverside Drive at Route 8.

Sunbury Drive.

Carleton Street.

Brunswick Street.

Burpee Street.

Cityview Ave.

Morrell Park.

Riverside Drive.

River Street under walking bridge.

Devonshire Drive.

Union Street at Gibson Street.

Saint Anne Point Drive

Wilsey Road at Kimble Drive

Vanier Highway at Slip Lane to Lincoln

Forest Hill, Slip Lane to Lincoln

Waterloo Overpass

Lincoln Rd at Waterloo Row

University Ave at George Street

Church Street

King Street at Saint John Street

Lincoln Road at the Experimental Farm

York Street at Queen Street

Union Street off ramp

Main Street off ramp

Smythe Street off ramp

Burpee Street at Floral Street and at Hildebrand Street.

Lincoln Road at Vanier Industrial

University Avenue at Charlotte Street​

District boundaries for New Brunswick from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. (GNB)

District 5 - Fredericton area

Route 690 Pond Stream Road to Douglas Harbour Road.

Route 105 between Route 107 and Kinney Road.

Route 101 Central Blissville, 280 meters north of the intersection with Branch Road.

Route 105 with detour in both directions using Allison Road and Hunter Road then back on to Route 105.

Route 105 below Hartland, detour on Route 575 and Rideout Road.​

Route 105 from the Princess Margaret Bridge to McGowan's Corner.

Route 105 from intersection of route 104, 4 kilometres going west, water over road

Tweedside Road closed for 8.9 km from Route 3 Brockway.

The Tripp Settlement Road in Keswick Ridge for 1.5 km from Route 105.

Kenneth Road in Glassville from West Glassville Road to West Cross Road.

Campbell Hill Road in Carlow from civic number 60 to West Glassville Road.

Frasier Road in Brighton between Mainstream Road and Ashland Road.

Duplissea Road in Central Blissville, 280 meters north of Brach Road intersection.

Rusagonis Road between Sunpoke Road and Rusagonis Stream Bridge.

Route 102 in Central Hampstead, near Pelvin Road.

Route 102 in Swan Creek, south of Burton Bridge.

Dorn Ridge Road, reduced to one lane in gravel section

Waterville Road, 30 meters south of Maple Street in Geary

Route 123 from Chipman Village Limits to Stevenson Road

Backland Road between Back Greenfield and Greg Settlement dirt road

McKeaghan Road between Charleston Road and chipseal, about 1.5 kilometres

District 6 - Edmundston

Route 105 Salmon River Bridge area between Lucy's Gulch and Cantello.

Labrie Road Between Rang 9,10 Road and Guimond Road, full closure for 2 km.

Rang 3 Road from Myrlang to David Road, dirt road section.

Route 105 2.4 km north of Route 109.

Route 105 from Brayall Road going north, reduced to one lane

Route 380 closed 500 metres north of Lebel Road.

Route 144 from Edmundston city limits to Riviere-Verte and between civic number 1785 and 1795 in Saint-Leonard-Parent.

Nadeau Road in Baker Brook between Joseph Mornault Road and Grand-Reed Road.

Tinker Road in Tinker off of Route 130.

Labrie Road in Saint-Quentin between Rang 9 and 10 roads and Guimond Road.

Ed Theriault Road in Rivière-Verte 500 metres from Rivière Quisbis Road.

Pleasant Street in Aroostook 100 metres from Berry Road.

Riley Brook North, near Route 385 in Riley Brook

Petit-Quest Road, from intersection of L'Acadie Road to Range Bye Road. about 3.4 kilometres

District 4 - Saint John

Lower Norton Shore Road in Lower Norton.

Beulah Camp Road in Browns Flat.

Darlings Island Road in Darlings Island.

Station Loop Road, from Route 100 to first house in Nauwigewauk​.

Route 850 from Erb's Cove to Whiting Lane

Route 850 from Upper Midland Road to Rogers Road

Brittain Road from route 177 to McKenzie road

Milkish Creek Road between civic # 125 to 142

McKenzie Road at Woodsman's Point

Sunset Valley Road at Woodsman's Point

West Tenants Cove Road in Springfield

Browns Cove Road near Kars

Elms Road in Kars, from Ferry Road to Route 705

District 2 - Miramichi

Mullin Stream Road, 600 metres south of Gale Hill on gravel section.

Bloomfield Ridge Road, one kilometre from chipseal on gravel section

Storeytown Road at Big Hole Brook

​District 1 - Bathurst

​Mathilda Road in Middle River 150 metres from the Middle River Road.

Mines Road from Route 430 to Nepisiquit Falls Road intersection.

Gloucester Junction Road on the upper part of gravel section.

District 3 - Moncton