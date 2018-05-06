More road closures to watch for as flooding persists
Road closures are piling up across the province as water levels continue to rise along the St. John River this week.
Trans-Canada Highway between Fredericton and Moncton remains closed
The province closed Route 10 in Chipman, N.B., Saturday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the Trans-Canada Highway between Fredericton and Moncton could be closed until next week, according to an official with the company that operates the highway.
The highway initially closed on Thursday evening due to rising water levels.
Road closures in Fredericton
- Lincoln Road at city limits (Baker Brook)
- Carleton Street at Queen Street
- Water over road on Winslow and Alexandra streets and University Avenue
- Shore Street
- Riverside Drive at Gibson Street
- Riverside Drive at Route 8
- Sunbury Drive
- Carleton Street
- Brunswick Street
- Burpee Street
- Cityview Avenue
- Morrell Park
- Riverside Drive
- River Street under walking bridge
- Devonshire Drive
- Union Street at Gibson Street
- Saint Anne Point Drive
- Wilsey Road at Kimble Drive
- Vanier Highway at Slip Lane to Lincoln
- Forest Hill, Slip Lane to Lincoln
- Waterloo overpass
- Lincoln Road at Waterloo Row
- University Avenue at George Street
- Church Street
- King Street at Saint John Street
- Lincoln Road at the experimental farm
- York Street at Queen Street
- Union Street off ramp
- Main Street off ramp
- Smythe Street off ramp
- Burpee Street at Floral Street and at Hildebrand Street
- Lincoln Road at Vanier Industrial
- University Avenue at Charlotte Street
District 5 - Fredericton area
- Route 690 Pond Stream Road to Douglas Harbour Road
- Route 670 from Cow Pasture Brooke between Ripples and Lakeville Corner
- Route 105 between Route 107 and Kinney Road
- Route 101 Central Blissville, 280 metres north of the intersection with Branch Road
- Route 105 with detour in both directions using Allison Road and Hunter Road then back on to Route 105
- Route 105 below Hartland, detour on Route 575 and Rideout Road
- Route 105 from the Princess Margaret Bridge to McGowan's Corner
- Route 105 from intersection of route 104, four kilometres going west, water over road
- Tweedside Road closed for 8.9 km from Route 3 Brockway
- The Tripp Settlement Road in Keswick Ridge for 1.5 km from Route 105
- Kenneth Road in Glassville from West Glassville Road to West Cross Road
- Campbell Hill Road in Carlow from civic number 60 to West Glassville Road
- Frasier Road in Brighton between Mainstream Road and Ashland Road
- Duplissea Road in Central Blissville, 280 metres north of Brach Road intersection
- Rusagonis Road between Sunpoke Road and Rusagonis Stream Bridge
- Route 655 at civic 770 to intersection at Rusagonis
- Merritt Smith Road from the intersection of Mills Road north to the end of the road
- Nevers Road from civic 554 to the intersection of Route 655
- Route 714 from the intersection with Route 10 to the intersection with Fowlder Road
- Route 710 between Highway 10 to Starkey Intersection
- Cow Pasture Brook between Riplles and Lakeville Corner
- Waasis Farm Road at the intersection of Nevers Road
- Mills Road from civic 130 to 150
- Route 102 in Central Hampstead, near Pelvin Road
- Route 102 in Swan Creek, south of Burton Bridge
- Dorn Ridge Road, reduced to one lane in gravel section
- Waterville Road, 30 metres south of Maple Street in Geary Sunbury County
- Route 123 from Chipman Village Limits to Stevenson Road
- Backland Road between Back Greenfield and Greg Settlement dirt road
- McKeaghan Road between Charleston Road and chipseal, about 1.5 kilometres
- Route 116, from Route 123 to Briggs Corner Road
- Starkey Covered Bridge on Starkey Road from Route 10 to Route 710
- Smith Road in Waterville closed at intersection with Waterville Road
- Post Road between Midland Road and Chipman
- Route 104 reduced to one lane around civic 228 and 246
- Route 102, 100 m from Upper Hampstead Road
- Route 705 in Wickham area from Bald Hill intersection to Kings-Queens county line
- Route 710 in Wickham area from Big Cove to Route 705 intersection
- Route 715 in Waterborough area, five km of Fowler Road intersection
- Robinson Point Road in Waterborough area
- Fanjoy Point Road in Waterborough area
- Craft Cove Road in Wickham area
- Route 10 at Coal Creek, civic number 8234 to 8286
- Branch Road 200 metres north of the intersection with Route 101
District 6 - Edmundston
- Petit-Quest Road, from intersection of L'Acadie Road to Range Bye Road about 3.4 kilometres
- Riley Brook North, near Route 385 in Riley Brook
- Nadeau Road in Baker Brook between Joseph Mornault Road and Grand-Reed Road
- Route 144 from Edmundston city limits to Riviere-Verte and between civic number 1785 and 1795 in Saint-Leonard-Parent
- Little River #1 Bridge in the Parish of Denmark
- Route 105 between Lucy's Gulch Road and Cantello Road in the Salmon Bridge area
- Iroquois River #3.5 Bridge in Edmundston
- Quisibis River #2 in the Parish of Saine-Anne
District 4 - Saint John area
- Lower Norton Shore Road in Lower Norton
- Beulah Camp Road in Browns Flat
- Darlings Island Road in Darlings Island
- Station Loop Road, from Route 100 to first house in Nauwigewauk
- Route 850 from Erb's Cove to Whiting Lane
- Route 850 from Upper Midland Road to Rogers Road
- Brittain Road from route 177 to McKenzie Road
- Milkish Creek Road between civic #125 to #142
- McKenzie Road at Woodsman's Point
- Sunset Valley Road at Woodsman's Point
- West Tenants Cove Road in Springfield
- Browns Cove Road near Kars
- Elms Road in Kars, from Ferry Road to Route 705
- Route 845, Moss Glen from Neck Road to Piper Town Road
- Route 124 in Springfield from Route 710 to Route 695
- Porter Road from Route 100 to Old Road
- Route 102 closed from Grand Bay-Westfield for five km before the Evandale Ferry
- Route 745 at Beaconsfield Road, dirt section only
- Route 850 from Keirsteadville Road to Whiting's Lane
- Route 850 from Route 124 to Keirsteadville Road
- Woodsman Point Road at Woodsman Point from Civic 41 to road's end
- Route 124 from Morolle Road to Valley Road
- Lawrence Long Road
- Dominion Park Road
- Ferry Cover Road
- Westfield Road at 1370
- Mellinger Crescent at culvert
- Greenhead Road at Randolph Bridge
- Pokiok Road
- Spar Cove Road
- Ragged Point Road
- Kennebecasis Point
- Bravo Landing (Millidgeville)
- Beach Road
- Bloomfield Station Road between Route 121 and Centennial Road
- Passekeag Road from Centennial Road to River Road
- Harding's Point Landing Road from civic number 62 to the ferry landing
District 2 - Miramichi area
- Mullin Stream Road, 600 metres south of Gale Hill on gravel section
- Bloomfield Ridge Road, one kilometre from chipseal on gravel section
- Storeytown Road to the Big Hole Brook in the Doaktown area
- Priceville Road between Storeytown and Priceville
District 1 - Bathurst
- Mathilda Road in Middle River 150 metres from the Middle River Road
- Mines Road from Route 430 to Nepisiquit Falls Road intersection
- Gloucester Junction Road on the upper part of gravel section