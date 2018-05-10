What roads remain closed across New Brunswick due to flooding

As water levels along the St. John River continue to fall, dozens of roads in flood-stricken areas remain closed — though that number is dropping.

The Trans-Canada Highway between Moncton and Fredericton may be able to re-open Friday.

Norman Clouston, the general manager for MRDC, the contractor responsible for the maintenance of that stretch of highway, said water left the roadway Wednesday afternoon but crews are still working to clear debris and inspect the integrity of the road.

As of Wednesday morning, Mike Walker, manager of roadway operations with the City of Fredericton, said all ramps to and from the Westmorland Street Bridge were open in Fredericton.

Fifteen roads are being monitored in Saint John, with many of them closed, according to Saint John EMO.

Robertson Square, Tucker Park and Lower Shamrock Park, all in the north end, and Dominion Park, on the west side, are all closed in Saint John until further notice due to possible contamination caused by flooding.

The city's park and ride shuttles and free transit will continue in Fredericton until Friday as city officials are still trying to limit the amount of traffic downtown as some roads are still closed due to water and debris.

The shuttles will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m, and again from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. these locations:

Brookside Mall — pickup, drop-off location at Queen and Westmorland streets

Willie O'Ree — pickup, drop-off location at Queen and Westmorland streets

Grant Harvey Centre — pickup, drop-off location York and Brunswick streets (Brunswick Street Baptist Church)

Regent Mall (former Sears location) — pickup, drop-off location York and Brunswick streets (Brunswick Street Baptist Church)

See below for a full list of closures:

Road closures in Fredericton:

Lincoln Road at city limits (Baker Brook)

Riverside Drive at Route 8

Morrell Park

District 4 - Saint John

Sunset Valley Road in Nerepisis. This also affects the following road: Old Point, Oak Point, Riverside Cresent and Point's Road

Route 845 at Milkish Creek intersection off Route 845

Kennebecasis # 2 Bridge at Route 121 near Hampton

Mill Creek #1 Bridge (M-418) at Westfield Road, Saint John.

Victoria Warf Road

Harding's Point Landing Road from civic number 62 to the ferry landing

Passekeag Road from Centennial Road to River Road

Bloomfield Station Road between Route 121 and Centennial Road, Bloomfield.

Ferry Road from Route 177 to the end of road in Westfield.

Route 102 going from Grand Bay-Westfield 5 km before the Evandale Ferry Landing

Route 850 from Keirsteadville Road to Whiting's Lane

Route 850 from Route 124 to the Keirsteadville Road.

Route 745 at Beaconsfield Road, dirt section only.

Woodsmans Point Road from civic 41 to the end of the road.

Route 124 from Route 710 to 695

Route 124 from Morrell Road to Valley Road

Porter Road from Route 100 to Old Road

Route 845 between Moss Glen from Neck Road to Piper Town Road

Elms Road from Ferry Road to Route 705

Browns Cove Road in the Kars area

West Tenants Cove Road at Springfield

Sunset Valley Road and McKenzie Road at Woodsman's Point

Norton Shore Road in Lower Norton

Brittain Road from route 177 to McKenzie road

Milkish Creek Road between civic # 125 to 142

Beulah Camp Road at Browns Flat

Route 850 from Erb's Cove to Whiting Lane

Station Loop Road from route 100 to the 1st house

Darlings Island Road

District 5 - Fredericton

Craft Cove Road from the intersection of Route 710 and 705

Route 715 from Fowler Road intersection of Route 10

Route 715 from the intersection with Route 10 to the intersection with the Fowler Road.

Fanjoy Point Road off Route 105

Route 715 in Waterborough area, five kilometres east of Fowler Road intersection.

Route 705 from Craft Cove intersection to Kings County Line

Route 705 between the Bald Hill intersection to Kings and Queens county line in the Wickham area.

Concorde Drive from the intersection with Route 102 in Lincoln

Route 670 near Cow Pasture Brook, between Ripples and Lakeville Corner.

Waasis Farm Road from the intersection of Nevers Road

Merritt Smith Road from the intersection of Mills Road north to the end of the road.

Route 710 between Highway 10 to Starkey Intersection

Route 710 from Big Cove to 705 intersection

Route 710 in the Wickham area, Big Cove to Route 705 intersection

Fanjoy Point Road in the Waterborough area

Robinson Point Road in the Waterborough area

Craft Cove Road in the Wickham area

Route 102, 100 meters from Upper Hampstead Road.

Route 102 down by Pelvin road, 32 kilometers south of route 2

Route 102 at Swan Creek, 19 kilometers south from Burton Bridge

Route 116 between Route 123 and Briggs Corner Road

Starkey Covered Bridge from Route 10 to Route 710

Smith Road at intersection of Smith and Waterville Road

Waterville Road, 30 metres south of Maple Street in Geary Sunbury County

Post Road between Midland Road and Chipman

Route 123 from intersection of Route 116 Chipman Village Limits

Backland Road between Back Greenfield and Greg Settlement dirt road

McKeaghan Road between Charleston Road and chipseal 1.5 kilometres

Route 690 from Pond Stream Road to Douglas Harbour Road

Route 655, 100 meters East of Nevers Road and 200 meters West of Rusagonis Road

Duplissea Road from Central Blissville from civic number 2 to 64.\

Rusagonis Road between Sunpoke Road and Rusagonis Stream Bridge.

Route 101 at Central Blissville, 280 meters North of the intersection with Branch Road.

Route 105 from Bluebird Corner to McGowan's Corner

Tweedside Road from the end of the chipseal to the gravel section to the gravel portion as far as Route 3 Brockway.

Campbell Hill Road from civic number 60 to West Glassville Road

Frasier Road between Mainstream Road and Ashland Road

Kenneth Road from West Glassville Road to West Cross Road

District 6 - Edmundston

Quisibis River #2 in the Parish of Saine-Anne​

Iroquois River #3.5 Bridge in Edmundston

​Little River #1 Bridge in the Parish of Denmark

Petit-Quest Road, from intersection of L'Acadie Road to Range Bye Road about 3.4 kilometres

Riley Brook North, near Route 385 in Riley Brook

Nadeau Road in Baker Brook between Joseph Mornault Road and Grand-Reed Road

Route 144 from Edmundston city limits to Riviere-Verte and between civic number 1785 and 1795 in Saint-Leonard-Parent

District 1 - Bathurst

Gloucester Junction Road, on the upper part of gravel section

District 2 - Miramichi

Russellville Road on the gravel portion

Mullin Stream Road, 600 meters south of Gale Hill on gravel Section

District 3 - Moncton