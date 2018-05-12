Travelling in NB this weekend? Here's what roads are still closed due to flooding
Trans-Canada now open, but many roads still off limits
If you're heading out on the road this weekend, here's what you need to know about flood-related road closures throughout the province.
The Trans-Canada Highway reopened to traffic Friday afternoon, though is down to one lane each direction.
Speed limits are also reduced between kilometre markers 330 and 339, and some exit and entrance ramps will remain closed until water recedes enough for debris cleanup and inspection to occur.
However, dozens of roads are still closed throughout the province due to flooding. Though some may be dry, officials still need to inspect them and determine if they are safe to use, according to a press release issued by New Brunswick EMO Saturday.
A list of flood-related road closures is posted below. The province's full list of road closures and traffic advisories can be found here:
District 5 - Fredericton
- Fanjoy Point Road off Route 105
- Craft Cove Road at the intersection of Route 710 and 705
- Merritt Smith Road from the intersection of Mills Road north to the end of the road.
- Robinson Point Road from the Bald Hill intersection to Kings and Queens county line in the Wickham area.
- Starkey Covered Bridge, from Starkey Road from Route 10 to Route 710
- Backland Road from Route 102 down by Pelvin road, 32 kilometers south of route 2
- Route 690 from Pond Stream Road to Douglas Harbour Road.
- Route 105 from Bluebird Corner to McGowan's Corner
- Tweedside Road from the end of the chipseal to the gravel section to the gravel portion as far as Route 3 Brockway.
- Frasier Road between Mainstream Road and Ashland Road
- Campbell Hill Road from civic number 60 to West Glassville Road
- Kenneth Road from West Glassville Road to West Cross Road
District 4 - Saint John
- Sunset Valley Road in Nerepisis
- Mill Creek #1 Bridge (M-418) at Westfield Road in Saint John.
- Route 850 from Keirsteadville Road to Whiting's Lane and Keirsteadville Road to Route 124
- Route 850 from Erb's Cove to Whiting Lane
- Route 745 near Beaconsfield Road, dirt section only.
- Route 124 between Morrell Road and Valley Road
- Porter Road from Route 100 to Old Road
- Elms Road from Ferry Road to Route 705
- Sunset Valley Road from Woodsman's Point
- McKenzie Road from Woodsman's Point
- Browns Cove Road in the Kars area
- West Tenants Cove Road in Springfield
- Milkish Creek Road between Milkish Creek Road
- Norton Shore Road in Lower Norton
- Beulah Camp Road in Browns Flat
- Brittain Road from route 177 to McKenzie Road
- Darlings Island Road
- Station Loop Road from route 100 to the 1st house
District 1 - Bathurst
- Tetagouche North Road, for 200 metres from North Tetagouche Road
District 2 - Miramichi
- Route 430, at C.I. Road from civic number 12915 to 12885
- Russellville Road along the gravel portion
- Mullin Stream Road, 600 meters south of Gale Hill on gravel Section