Travelling in NB this weekend? Here's what roads are still closed due to flooding

If you're heading out on the road this weekend, here's what you need to know about flood-related road closures throughout the province.

The Trans-Canada Highway reopened to traffic Friday afternoon, though is down to one lane each direction.

Speed limits are also reduced between kilometre markers 330 and 339, and some exit and entrance ramps will remain closed until water recedes enough for debris cleanup and inspection to occur.

As captured by CBC drone, flooded Trans-Canada Highway between Fredericton and Moncton could be closed until next week 1:33

However, dozens of roads are still closed throughout the province due to flooding. Though some may be dry, officials still need to inspect them and determine if they are safe to use, according to a press release issued by New Brunswick EMO Saturday.

A list of flood-related road closures is posted below. The province's full list of road closures and traffic advisories can be found here:

District 5 - Fredericton

Fanjoy Point Road off Route 105

Craft Cove Road at the intersection of Route 710 and 705

Merritt Smith Road from the intersection of Mills Road north to the end of the road.

Robinson Point Road from the Bald Hill intersection to Kings and Queens county line in the Wickham area.

Starkey Covered Bridge, from Starkey Road from Route 10 to Route 710

Backland Road from Route 102 down by Pelvin road, 32 kilometers south of route 2

Route 690 from Pond Stream Road to Douglas Harbour Road.

Route 105 from Bluebird Corner to McGowan's Corner

Tweedside Road from the end of the chipseal to the gravel section to the gravel portion as far as Route 3 Brockway.

Frasier Road between Mainstream Road and Ashland Road

Campbell Hill Road from civic number 60 to West Glassville Road

Kenneth Road from West Glassville Road to West Cross Road

District boundaries for New Brunswick from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. (GNB)

District 4 - Saint John

Sunset Valley Road in Nerepisis

Mill Creek #1 Bridge (M-418) at Westfield Road in Saint John.

Route 850 from Keirsteadville Road to Whiting's Lane and Keirsteadville Road to Route 124

Route 850 from Erb's Cove to Whiting Lane

Route 745 near Beaconsfield Road, dirt section only.

Route 124 between Morrell Road and Valley Road

Porter Road from Route 100 to Old Road

Elms Road from Ferry Road to Route 705

Sunset Valley Road from Woodsman's Point

McKenzie Road from Woodsman's Point

Browns Cove Road in the Kars area

West Tenants Cove Road in Springfield

Milkish Creek Road between Milkish Creek Road

Norton Shore Road in Lower Norton

Beulah Camp Road in Browns Flat

Brittain Road from route 177 to McKenzie Road

Darlings Island Road

Station Loop Road from route 100 to the 1st house

District 1 - Bathurst

Tetagouche North Road, for 200 metres from North Tetagouche Road

District 2 - Miramichi