Some roads remain closed across New Brunswick as flood recedes

Drivers are facing fewer detours as many of the roads that were once closed because of the flood are starting to reopen.

Water levels across the province are dipping below flood stage, meaning it'll be a lot easier to get around in coming days.

This year's flood closed more than 150 provincial roads, including part of the Trans-Canada Highway between Fredericton and Moncton, which reopened last week.

Even though some roads are reopening, here is a list of flood-related road closures.

District 5 - Fredericton

District boundaries for New Brunswick from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. (GNB)

Fanjoy Point Road off Route 105

Craft Cove Road at the intersection of Route 710 and 705

Merritt Smith Road from the intersection of Mills Road north to the end of the road.

Robinson Point Road from the Bald Hill intersection to Kings and Queens county line in the Wickham area.

Starkey Covered Bridge, from Starkey Road from Route 10 to Route 710

Backland Road from Route 102 down by Pelvin road, 32 kilometres south of route 2

Route 690 from Pond Stream Road to Douglas Harbour Road.

Route 105 from Bluebird Corner to McGowan's Corner

Tweedside Road from the end of the chipseal to the gravel section to the gravel portion as far as Route 3 Brockway.

Frasier Road between Mainstream Road and Ashland Road

Campbell Hill Road from civic number 60 to West Glassville Road

Kenneth Road from West Glassville Road to West Cross Road

District 4 - Saint John

Mill Creek #1 Bridge (M-418) at Westfield Road in Saint John

Route 745 near Beaconsfield Road, dirt section only

Elms Road from Ferry Road to Route 705

Browns Cove Road in the Kars area

Milkish Creek Road between Milkish Creek Road

Norton Shore Road in Lower Norton

District 2 - Miramichi

Russellville Road along the gravel portion

Route 430, at C.I. Road from civic number 12915 to 12885

​District 1 - Bathurst​