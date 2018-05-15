Some roads remain closed across New Brunswick as flood recedes
Drivers are facing fewer detours as many of the roads that were once closed because of the flood are starting to reopen.
This year's flood closed more than 150 provincial roads, including part of the Trans-Canada Highway
Drivers are facing fewer detours as many of the roads that were once closed because of the flood are starting to reopen.
Water levels across the province are dipping below flood stage, meaning it'll be a lot easier to get around in coming days.
- Flood aftermath: Emergency officials answer your questions about cleanup
- Many flood-damaged homes in Saint John still unlivable
This year's flood closed more than 150 provincial roads, including part of the Trans-Canada Highway between Fredericton and Moncton, which reopened last week.
Even though some roads are reopening, here is a list of flood-related road closures.
District 5 - Fredericton
- Fanjoy Point Road off Route 105
- Craft Cove Road at the intersection of Route 710 and 705
- Merritt Smith Road from the intersection of Mills Road north to the end of the road.
- Robinson Point Road from the Bald Hill intersection to Kings and Queens county line in the Wickham area.
- Starkey Covered Bridge, from Starkey Road from Route 10 to Route 710
- Backland Road from Route 102 down by Pelvin road, 32 kilometres south of route 2
- Route 690 from Pond Stream Road to Douglas Harbour Road.
- Route 105 from Bluebird Corner to McGowan's Corner
- Tweedside Road from the end of the chipseal to the gravel section to the gravel portion as far as Route 3 Brockway.
- Frasier Road between Mainstream Road and Ashland Road
- Campbell Hill Road from civic number 60 to West Glassville Road
- Kenneth Road from West Glassville Road to West Cross Road
District 4 - Saint John
- Mill Creek #1 Bridge (M-418) at Westfield Road in Saint John
- Route 745 near Beaconsfield Road, dirt section only
- Elms Road from Ferry Road to Route 705
- Browns Cove Road in the Kars area
- Milkish Creek Road between Milkish Creek Road
- Norton Shore Road in Lower Norton
District 2 - Miramichi
- Russellville Road along the gravel portion
- Route 430, at C.I. Road from civic number 12915 to 12885
District 1 - Bathurst
- Tetagouche North Road, for 200 metres from North Tetagouche Road