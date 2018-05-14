Going somewhere? New Brunswick roads still closed due to flooding

It's getting easier to drive around now that flood waters are receding, but there's still a number of road closures in parts of the province.

This year's flood closed more than 150 provincial roads, including part of the Trans-Canada Highway between Fredericton and Moncton, which reopened on Friday.

Even though some roads are reopening, here is a list of flood-related road closures.

District 5 - Fredericton

District boundaries for New Brunswick from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. (GNB)

Fanjoy Point Road off Route 105

Craft Cove Road at the intersection of Route 710 and 705

Merritt Smith Road from the intersection of Mills Road north to the end of the road.

Robinson Point Road from the Bald Hill intersection to Kings and Queens county line in the Wickham area.

Starkey Covered Bridge, from Starkey Road from Route 10 to Route 710

Backland Road from Route 102 down by Pelvin road, 32 kilometers south of route 2

Route 690 from Pond Stream Road to Douglas Harbour Road.

Route 105 from Bluebird Corner to McGowan's Corner

Tweedside Road from the end of the chipseal to the gravel section to the gravel portion as far as Route 3 Brockway.

Frasier Road between Mainstream Road and Ashland Road

Campbell Hill Road from civic number 60 to West Glassville Road

Kenneth Road from West Glassville Road to West Cross Road

District 4 - Saint John

Sunset Valley Road in Nerepisis

Mill Creek #1 Bridge (M-418) at Westfield Road in Saint John.

Route 850 from Keirsteadville Road to Whiting's Lane and Keirsteadville Road to Route 124

Route 850 from Erb's Cove to Whiting Lane

Route 745 near Beaconsfield Road, dirt section only.

Route 124 between Morrell Road and Valley Road

Porter Road from Route 100 to Old Road

Elms Road from Ferry Road to Route 705

Sunset Valley Road from Woodsman's Point

McKenzie Road from Woodsman's Point

Browns Cove Road in the Kars area

West Tenants Cove Road in Springfield

Milkish Creek Road between Milkish Creek Road

Norton Shore Road in Lower Norton

Beulah Camp Road in Browns Flat

Brittain Road from route 177 to McKenzie Road

Darlings Island Road

Station Loop Road from route 100 to the 1st house

District 2 - Miramichi

Route 430, at C.I. Road from civic number 12915 to 12885

Russellville Road along the gravel portion

Mullin Stream Road, 600 meters south of Gale Hill on gravel Section

​District 1 - Bathurst