Going somewhere? New Brunswick roads still closed due to flooding
Water levels are dropping and so are the number of road closures across the province.
Here's what you need to know about flood-related road closures
It's getting easier to drive around now that flood waters are receding, but there's still a number of road closures in parts of the province.
- Flood aftermath: CBC New Brunswick hosts special radio show Monday morning
- Many flood-damaged homes in Saint John still unlivable
This year's flood closed more than 150 provincial roads, including part of the Trans-Canada Highway between Fredericton and Moncton, which reopened on Friday.
Even though some roads are reopening, here is a list of flood-related road closures.
District 5 - Fredericton
- Fanjoy Point Road off Route 105
- Craft Cove Road at the intersection of Route 710 and 705
- Merritt Smith Road from the intersection of Mills Road north to the end of the road.
- Robinson Point Road from the Bald Hill intersection to Kings and Queens county line in the Wickham area.
- Starkey Covered Bridge, from Starkey Road from Route 10 to Route 710
- Backland Road from Route 102 down by Pelvin road, 32 kilometers south of route 2
- Route 690 from Pond Stream Road to Douglas Harbour Road.
- Route 105 from Bluebird Corner to McGowan's Corner
- Tweedside Road from the end of the chipseal to the gravel section to the gravel portion as far as Route 3 Brockway.
- Frasier Road between Mainstream Road and Ashland Road
- Campbell Hill Road from civic number 60 to West Glassville Road
- Kenneth Road from West Glassville Road to West Cross Road
District 4 - Saint John
- Sunset Valley Road in Nerepisis
- Mill Creek #1 Bridge (M-418) at Westfield Road in Saint John.
- Route 850 from Keirsteadville Road to Whiting's Lane and Keirsteadville Road to Route 124
- Route 850 from Erb's Cove to Whiting Lane
- Route 745 near Beaconsfield Road, dirt section only.
- Route 124 between Morrell Road and Valley Road
- Porter Road from Route 100 to Old Road
- Elms Road from Ferry Road to Route 705
- Sunset Valley Road from Woodsman's Point
- McKenzie Road from Woodsman's Point
- Browns Cove Road in the Kars area
- West Tenants Cove Road in Springfield
- Milkish Creek Road between Milkish Creek Road
- Norton Shore Road in Lower Norton
- Beulah Camp Road in Browns Flat
- Brittain Road from route 177 to McKenzie Road
- Darlings Island Road
- Station Loop Road from route 100 to the 1st house
District 2 - Miramichi
- Route 430, at C.I. Road from civic number 12915 to 12885
- Russellville Road along the gravel portion
- Mullin Stream Road, 600 meters south of Gale Hill on gravel Section
District 1 - Bathurst
- Tetagouche North Road, for 200 metres from North Tetagouche Road