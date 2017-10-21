RCMP are searching for a 14-year-old Riverview boy who has been reported missing.

Wade Ruest was last seen on Oct. 15. While his last known location was Riverview, an RCMP press release states he may now be in the Fredericton area.

RCMP said they "have been following up on investigational leads but have so far been unsuccessful in locating him."

Ruest is described as 5'8" tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds. He has close-cropped blond hair and blue eyes.

The RCMP are asking anyone with information on Ruest's whereabouts to call the Riverview detachment.