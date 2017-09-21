Complaints from residents have prompted Riverview to look closely at its sign bylaw, so the town has launched a survey to understand what the public sees as good or bad signs.

Shane Thomson, the director of economic development, said council wants to hear what people think of the signs along Riverview roads.

"We need to have some better regulation of what type of sign we allow," he told Information Morning Moncton.

The sign survey asks people in Riverview what they think of digital signs. Moncton recently changed its bylaw to regulate the size, brightness and placement of LED signs. (Town of Riverview sign bylaw survey)

The complaints about signs have largely involved safety and sight lines, he said.

"Then there have been some rumblings about the clutter — the sign clutter — that exists in some areas and signs on poles and things like that so we just felt it was time," Thomson said.

The survey asks questions such as whether portable signs should have a time limit, whether there should be size limits and whether more digital signs should be allowed.

Residents can express their preferences in roadside signs and share concerns about them.

They've been asked to complete the survey by Oct. 6.

Thomson said the current bylaw is out of date and doesn't even include some types of signs that exist today, such as portable signs and digital signs.

Signs on poles, large billboards and digital signs will all be reviewed as Riverview updates its sign bylaw this fall. (Town of Riverview sign bylaw survey)

"We also know that Moncton underwent a review of their sign bylaw last year that ironed out some wrinkles in terms of digital signs, and where they're allowed, and so we just felt it was time to do ours as well."

The survey includes many photos of signs and asks people to "rate their appearance" as very good, good, bad or very bad.

After the survey results are compiled, Thomson said, his department will make recommendations about changes to the bylaw.

That process will include public presentations and a public hearing.