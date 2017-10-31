Codiac Regional RCMP are seeking the public's help after a woman was shot at a home in Riverview on Monday night.

Police were called to a home on the city's west side around 10 p.m., Sgt. Louis Robichaud said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, a local woman in her 30s, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, he said.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen or heard something in the area of River East Drive, between Rose and Lupin avenues, on Monday night to call 506-857-2400.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by texting TIP212 + their message to 'CRIMES' (274637), or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.