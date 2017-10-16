When people are in need, Jonathan Gorham says he can't help but want to help.

The 67-year-old Riverview chaplain is spending two weeks in Houston to aid with ongoing relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey.

Working with Samaritan's Purse, a Christian relief and development organization, Gorham said he's not entirely sure what he'll be doing.

He said it will likely involve clean-up work and restoration.

In addition to being a pastor for more than 25 years, Gorham is also a licensed plumber.

After hearing about the devastation the hurricane left in its wake, he said decided to find out how he could help.

"When I see a need, something stirs within me," he said.

"That's my heartbeat, I guess, reaching out to people who are hurting, in any capacity I can."

Longtime volunteer

This is not the first time Gorham has undertaken volunteer work.

Gorham is also a volunteer firefighter with the Riverview Fire Department, where he doubles as the department's chaplain.

Jonathan Gorham is also a volunteer firefighter with the Riverview Fire Department. (Jonathan Gorham)

He is also a volunteer chaplain at the Moncton Hospital, and took part in a volunteer mission to northern Cameroon a few years ago to work at a medical clinic.

"I thoroughly enjoy that kind of work," he said.

Gorham will be in Houston for two weeks, working with a team of 10 people.

Nearly 140,000 homes were damaged or destroyed as a result of the storm, which happened in late August, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

State officials have said the damage estimates add up to about $180 billion US, making it one of the costliest natural disasters in U.S. history.

