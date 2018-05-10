Man dies near power lines in Riverview

A worker died Thursday afternoon while trimming trees at a Riverview home, RCMP say.

Codiac RCMP said the man was working near power lines and died at the scene.

Police were called to a home on Deerwood Crescent around 4 p.m., said Cpl. Anne-Marie Poitras.

"The RCMP responded to a call of service for a work accident," Poitras said. "We attended the scene and a man was deceased at the scene related to a work incident."

Poitras said the RCMP are helping Worksafe NB investigate but provided few details.

Although she confirmed NB Power was called to the scene to shut off the power, she would not confirm whether the man had been electrocuted.

"Well I would rather not say that, because we're still investigating at this point ... can only say the man was deceased when the first responder arrived," she said.