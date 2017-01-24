An armed robbery at the Riverside Grocery in St. Stephen on Monday night is under investigation by the RCMP.

A man and woman armed with knives entered the store at 240 Milltown Blvd. and demanded money. RCMP were called to the scene at about 9:40 p.m.

The man is described as Caucasian, between 20 and 25 years old, and approximately five feet 11 inches tall, with a medium build.

He was wearing a black jacket, black tuque, faded blue jeans, and brown sneakers with white soles. He had a pink bandana with flames over most of his face and had dark circles under his eyes. The handle of his knife was blue, RCMP said.

The woman is Caucasian and between 18 and 25 years old. She is approximately five feet seven inches tall, with a medium build and faded red or pinkish-coloured hair.

The woman was wearing a blue jacket with white stitching on the left chest area. Her hoodie, pants and backpack all had a camouflage design.

A black bandana with flames covered her face. The handle of her knife was red.

RCMP said the two are believed to have left in a grey van with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact the St. Stephen RCMP or Crime Stoppers.