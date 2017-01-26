Marc Jordan may have written songs for Rod Stewart, Bonnie Raitt and other stars, but Thursday night the singer-songwriter will perform in Moncton in support of 16 students with learning disabilities who attend Riverbend Community School.

Jordan himself has dyslexia, and when he revealed his struggles in 2015, he was amazed at the response.

"I got people calling me or emailing me, and it helped their kids, so that's why I do it."

Michael O'Pray of Moncton, who has been a fan of Jordan's for 30 years, invited him to do the fundraising show at the Tide and Bore.

He said he was "blown away" he he learned the singer he had been listening to for years had something in common with his teenage daughter Sophie.

Sophie, who is in Grade 8 at Riverbend Community School, also struggles with dyslexia.

"I think that's the story of a lot of people who have learning disabilities," O'Pray said, "They kind of keep it to themselves and come up with their own strategies."

Michael O'Pray was surprised to learn that, like his daughter Sophie, his favourite singer Marc Jordan also struggled with learning disabilities. (Submitted by Michael O'Pray)

He said Sophie now listens to Jordan's music a little differently.

"When she hears his music now and it connects that he has dyslexia, you can see it in her expression that she senses that he's like her, she's like him."

Not just a fundraising show

In his show, Jordan will tell his own story of finding success as a composer and performer in the music business despite his learning disability.

Rebecca Halliday, the director of Riverbend Community School, said the importance of role models like Jordan to students who are struggling with learning disabilities cannot be underestimated.

"It really is that piece of hope that they must have," she said.

At Riverbend, Halliday said, students regularly add photos to the walls of famous people who are dyslexic and have found success in their fields.

"[Students] need to have an anchor of people who they know have come out on the other side of this because they're in the thick of it right now," she said.

"So when they see that Walt Disney or Harrison Ford or Michael Jordan or Marc Jordan are these people who found ways to have successful lives it gives them hope."

Sixteen children currently attend Riverbend Community School in Moncton, which is a private school for students with learning disabilities. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

O'Pray calls the opportunity for his daughter to attend Riverbend "a gift" and said it means a lot to him that the singer he has been listening to since he graduated from high school is now an example for his daughter.

"She wants to be a chef but for her she thinks, 'Well, he wanted to be a singer and he's a singer.'"

The money raised by the fundraiser will go to purchase literacy and math programs for the private school.

"If we raise $1, it's more than Riverbend has right now," O'Pray said. "It's a break-even proposition, they try to pay the bills and keep the doors open and keep going so anything is a bonus."

Halliday said the fact a parent has come forward to raise money for the school and a star like Jordan is willing to perform is "humbling."

"When you have someone like Marc Jordan, who hears about a group of kids in little small-town Moncton, and he's willing to fly in and do this thing for them, it makes them feel like what they're going through matters and that people are listening."