Keep an eye on water levels in coming days, River Watch urges

People who live or work in areas prone to localized flooding are being urged to keep an eye on river water levels, which are expected to rise in the coming days.

The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, River Watch 2018, issued an advisory Monday for:

Saint-Hilaire.

Jemseg.

Grand Lake.

Sheffield-Lakeville Corner.

Oak Point.

Quispamsis-Saint John.

"Advisories are issued when conditions are expected to remain below the criteria for warning, but may cause inconvenience or minor disruptions to normal activities," the advisory states.

Water levels of the upper and lower St. John River have been rising from continuous snow melt and are expected to continue to do so over the next 48 hours, with Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasting sun and above-normal temperatures.

Daytime highs could reach between 15 and 20 C, while nighttime lows will dip to around zero or -1 C, according to the weather agency.

Take precautions

River Watch officials will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide an update on Tuesday.

In the meantime, ​New Brunswickers should take precautions, such as moving their belongings to higher ground and avoiding riverbanks and the water's edge. They are also encouraged to avoid water activities such as boating and kayaking because the currents are strong and may carry debris.

Citizens can report ice jams or issues related to rising water at 1-800-561-4034.

River Watch is an annual monitoring program that provides information about potential flooding and the risk of ice jams to New Brunswickers living along rivers.

Partners include the Department of Environment and Local Government, New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization of the Department of Justice and Public Safety, NB Power, watershed groups, and federal, provincial and state agencies involved in monitoring and forecasting the water flow in the province's rivers and streams.