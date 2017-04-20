A Perth-Andover man is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a man whose pickup truck plunged into the frigid St. John River on Wednesday morning.

Nick Sutthery was sitting on the couch, watching sports news on TV around 8:20 a.m., when somebody banged on the front door to say a truck had gone into the river.

Sutthery ran outside in his boxers and bare feet, then saw the driver surface and get pulled under again by the fast current.

'I've got to save this man somehow, some way.' - Nick Sutthery

"He was in trouble," said Sutthery. "He was struggling quite bad … and there was a lot of blood."

All Sutthery could think was, "I've got to save this man somehow, some way."

He sprinted up West Riverside Drive to get ahead of the man, then scurried down the steep embankment.

"I went down over it quite quick and slipped a couple of times, but I got down there just in time to react," he said.

With one foot in the water and one foot on a rock on the bank, Sutthery reached out and grabbed hold of the man as the current was taking him past.

"I feel as if I had one shot, right there," said Sutthery. "I managed to just give him one good pull and got him right to shore."

The 37-year-old driver from the Kintore area was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the West District RCMP.

His dog, which was also in the truck, is missing and believed to have perished, police said.

'Praise and blessings'

"Much praise and blessings to Nick Sutthery, who did not hesitate to go into our fast cold river … to save a driver from Kintore whose truck plunged into the St. John from School Road — right where so many of us have been saying all along a guardrail should be," Terry Ritchie posted on Facebook on Wednesday night.

By Thursday morning, the post had generated about 125 comments and 185 shares from friends and strangers.

"In my [seven] years on Facebook and my thousands of postings in that time I've never had one take off so fast and climb so high," Ritchie said in another post on Thursday morning, entitled Hungry for a Hero.

L. Dani Candlemire Kelly shared the post, saying, "I am very proud of Rylan's father, who acted quickly and bravely."

"Ironically, his parents Kyle and Rhonda Sutthery also saved a man who had driven into the river in the '70s and received medals of bravery," she wrote. "Bravery runs in the Sutthery family."

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing, RCMP Sgt. J.P. MacDougall said in a statement. Investigators have not yet been able to recover the pickup truck from the river, he said.