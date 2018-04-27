Rising flood waters close roads in several New Brunswick communities

The warm temperatures and recent periods of rain are causing flooding in several New Brunswick communities and that is leading to many road closures.

In Fredericton the St. John River has overflowed its banks and several other areas of the province are under advisories.

The rising water has caused several road closures across the province which are listed below.

Fredericton

Fredericton Police have stated that all ramps on and off the Westmorland Street Bridge are closed.

Also in Fredericton, a portion of Riverside Drive in the Barkers Point neighbourhood on the city's northside is closed from the Fort Nashwaak Motel to near the Princess Margaret Bridge.

Only access to Westmorland Street Bridge at this time is from Maple St. and Westmorland Street. —@CityFredPolice The St. John River is rising quickly, and BARRICADES ARE NOT A SUGGESTION! You can put yourself and others in danger. It can also carry an MVA fine of $172.50. Be safe! —@CityFredPolice

District 5

The Tripp Settlement Road in Keswick Ridge for 1.5 kilometres from Route 105.

Kenneth Road in Glassville from West Glassville Road to West Cross Road.

in Glassville from West Glassville Road to West Cross Road. Campbell Hill Road in Carlow from civic number 60 to West Glassville Road.

Debec Road in Debec between civic numbers 454 and 485.

Route 575 in Brighton near Route 104.

Foster Road in Brighton between Mainstream Road and Ashland Road

District 6

Route 144 from Edmundston city limits to Riviere-Verte and between civic number 1785 and 1795 in Saint-Leonard-Parent.

Pleasant Street in Aroostook 100 metres from Berry Road.

District 2

Back Road in Lyttleton from Johnson Bridge to Mullin Stream Road.

Northwest Road in Curventon at Wildcat Brook.

South Barnaby Road in Barnaby one kilometre west of Route 126.