In the Snowdon household in Moncton, ringette is a family tradition that's going places.

All four sisters, Jessica, 25, Kelly, 23, Jenny, 20, and Britney, 17, have grown up playing the sport they love and will continue to remain active by playing for the Atlantic Attack of the National Ringette League, featuring the country's top players.

"It's your safe place," said Jenny Snowdon, who plays forward. "When you get to the rink it's just you, the ice and your teammates playing the sport that you love and grew up playing."

The Snowdon sisters continue to play in Moncton, but next week, not only are the two youngest sisters, Jenny and Britney, representing the family name, they'll also be playing for Canada at the ringette world championships in Mississauga, Ont.

The event will be held from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 at the Iceland Mississauga arena.

How it all began

The family tradition started when Jessica, who also competed in the ringette world championships, developed an interest in the sport at the age of nine, when her dad saw an advertisement in the local newspaper.

Then the other sisters eventually followed in her footsteps.

"We always watched our two older sisters … as soon as we could we were on the ice skating," said Jenny.

'Right now I'm in the shock mode that it's coming up.' - Jenny Snowdon

The sisters spent their childhood at the rink, watching one another's games and showing their support.

"Where I am the youngest, I learn from them so I've been watching them my whole life," said Britney, who also plays forward. "I've grown up watching them always at the rink."

The sisters say the sport is growing across Canada and within the Maritimes. They described the game as fast-paced, which requires a lot of thinking, similar to "a game of chess."

But they also believe the game is family-oriented, not only among them but the other players as well.

Jessica, Kelly, Jenny and Britney Snowdon all play ringette at an elite level.

"Not a lot of people can say they have three sisters with them that play ringette," said Kelly. "We're all very good."

Jason Rossignol, president of Ringette New Brunswick, said having the two sisters heading to the world championships was great for the sport in New Brunswick.

"The young players, they look up to these sisters," said Rossignol.

He said there are more than 1,200 ringette players in the province.

"It's growing and we're obviously so proud of what we're doing in the province," he said. "We just hope to be better going forward."

The fantastic 4

Both sisters are looking forward to next week's tournament, but a hint of nerves comes along with it.

"When I get there in the atmosphere, it becomes a lot more," said Jenny. "Right now I'm in the shock mode that it's coming up."

Despite their nerves, the girls said they learned and improved their skills from teammates all across Canada.

"It really pushes you more," said Britney. "Playing against the best in Canada when I'm practising, it really pushes me. It makes me a better player."

And most important, the New Brunswick athletes will have the support from their two older sisters.

"I'm their number one fan," said Jessica, who will be watching the girls play next week in Ontario.