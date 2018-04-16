4 Moncton sisters savour Atlantic Attack gold at national ringette championships

Jenny Snowdon of Moncton scored several goals at a national ringette tournament over the weekend — but it wasn't just the goals on net that mattered to player No. 17.

She also got the chance to play alongside her three sisters, and they helped the Atlantic Attack win gold at the 2018 Canadian Ringette Championships.

"It hasn't really hit yet because it's just a big moment," she said.

All four sisters, Jessica, 26, Kelly, 23, Jenny, 21, and Britney, 18, have grown up playing the sport they love. They continue to remain active as members of the Atlantic Attack of the National Ringette League, which features the country's top players.

"All our lives we put so much work into the sport and knowing that we got to win a national championship together, is a really special moment for all of us," said Jenny, who's still in Winnipeg with her teammates.

A dream come true

The Atlantic Attack, with players from all three Maritime provinces, played at the MTS Centre in Winnipeg, beating the Edmonton Wam! 5-3.

"We just took our goals one step at a time," she said. "We worked so hard and put our hearts into it."

Jenny Snowdon scored three goals in the game against Edmonton, while her younger sister Britney won a rookie of the year award.

"I've been dreaming of playing with my sisters since I started," said Jessica Snowdon, the oldest sister.

"We just looked at each other with accomplishment in our eyes."

Over the years, the 26-year-old said, she encouraged her younger sisters to keep playing ringette until they could all finally play together.

She always knew that day would come, although the idea of winning together didn't often cross her mind.

"When I found out we were all playing together, I had a feeling this year was our year," she said.

One game at a time

Last year, the team also competed in the championship games and won silver.

André Vautour, assistant coach of the Atlantic Attack, said the team has spent the last seven years working toward gold.

This time the players were determined to finish first.

"The players did just that," he said. "It's a great feeling, there's no doubt about it."

Vautour said the competition was tight, and the Atlantic team played seven games in a round-robin with six wins and one loss.

"Anybody could beat anybody here," he said. "We wanted to focus one game at a time everyday."

While there was a lot of physical work leading up to the final game, there was mental work as well.

Andre Vautour, Assistant Coach of the Atlantic Attack talks about his team’s victory at the National Ringette League Championship. 7:41

"Going to a gold-medal game, when you know the stakes are very high for something you've worked for for a long time, is pretty nerve-wracking," he said.

Most of the team comes from southeastern New Brunswick, and players range in age from 18 to 31.

"We hope it puts ringette in the forefront for many young girls that want to start this sport," Vautour said after the championship.