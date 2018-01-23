Fisheries and Oceans Minister Dominic LeBlanc has announced four changes to the snow crab fishery in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence to protect North Atlantic right whales from entanglement, including reducing the amount of rope floating on the surface and mandatory reporting of all lost gear.

The new management measures will take effect immediately and will be enforced "very aggressively," LeBlanc said during the news conference in Moncton on Tuesday.

Additional measures will be announced in coming weeks and months, including spending on technology that will "massively reduce" the opportunity for whales to come in contact with ships or fishing gear, said LeBlanc.

But the government wanted to announce these measures now to allow the industry time to prepare for the upcoming season, he said.

At least 17 North Atlantic right whales died in Canadian and U.S. waters last year.

Necropsies on seven of the carcasses determined four whales died of blunt force trauma from collisions with ships, while the other three likely died from entanglements in fishing gear.

There are only an estimated 450 to 500 of the whales left in the world.

Under the new measures, a maximum of 3.7 metres (two fathoms) of rope can be used when attaching a secondary buoy to a primary buoy, said LeBlanc.

Previously, there has been no restriction on the amount of rope used, he said, noting the government heard about "dozens of metres" of rope being used in some cases.

Fishermen will also be required to add metal weights to portions of the rope that attaches a crab trap to a primary buoy to ensure the rope is vertical and not floating on the surface of the water once the crab trap has been set.

That rope will now be marked with the colour specific to the fishing area in which they're authorized to fish, which will help officials identify the place of origin of any future entanglements, said LeBlanc.

Research has shown entangled whales can travel "hundreds of kilometres" away from the area where they first came into contact with the fishing gear, he said.

Similarly, each buoy will be marked with a sequential number to identify where it came from and lost gear must be reported, along with its last-known GPS position.

This will help the government understand how much fishing gear is lost annually and determine if it needs to assist with retrieval efforts, said LeBlanc.

Conservation protection officers will be inspecting gear "rigorously" on wharves and at sea before and during the season, said LeBlanc.

"We're expecting 100 per cent compliance," he said.

"People who are not able or decide not to comply with these precise measures obviously will face the consequences," said LeBlanc, although he was unable to immediately cite the potential penalties.

To help fishermen transition to the new requirements, conservation protection officers will be available immediately to answer any questions, he added.

Scientists have advised the government that North Atlantic right whales could be back in the gulf as early as April, Transport Canada communications adviser Julie Leroux told CBC News.

It is not possible to predict how many will return, she said, "due to the variability" observed in recent years.

U.S. fisheries service being sued

In the United States, conservation and animal-protection groups are suing the National Marine Fisheries Service, alleging it failed to protect right whales from entanglement in commercial fishing gear.

The lawsuit, filed late last week in in Washington, D.C., alleges the federal management of the U.S. lobster fishery violates the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

It seeks to force the agency to do a sufficient examination of the fishery's impact on North Atlantic right whales and adopt additional measures to prevent entanglements.

In Canada, the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium sent a formal letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in November, calling for "bold and swift action to reduce fishing gear entanglements and ship strikes."

The group, which consists of a number of government and non-government organizations and individuals in Canada and the United States who study North Atlantic right whales and seek to conserve them, argued more research is not needed.

542 alleged speed violations

Last summer, Transport Canada imposed a mandatory 10-knot speed limit in the western part of the Gulf of St. Lawrence for vessels measuring 20 metres or more in length to help reduce the risk of whale strikes and to improve the chances of survival for any whales struck.

Violations were reported for 542 ship transits between Aug. 11 and Jan. 11, while the speed restriction was in effect, Transport Canada officials have said.

About 4,711 vessel transits occurred in the speed restriction zone — from the Quebec north shore to just north of Prince Edward Island — during the five-month period, said Leroux.

The approximate breakdown of the types of ships accused of breaking the speed limit, she said, include:

General cargo, 182.

Bulk carrier, 115.

Tanker, 110.

Passenger, 49.

Fishing, 24.

Container, 22.

Others, 40.

The alleged violations are based on data collected in real-time by the Canadian Coast Guard through the Automated Identification System.

"If a ship is alleged to have violated the restriction during a given transit, that ship could have exceed the limit more than once during the same transit, or for a sustained period of time," said Leroux.

"Most of these cases involved a speed slightly higher than 10 knots for a very short duration," she said, noting the monitoring system used recorded any speed above the limit — even if the speed was only 0.1 knots over for less than a minute.

Such infractions are "often" caused by environmental factors, such as wind, waves and currents, or the recording instruments being affected by the ship rolling and pitching, "rather than an actual non-compliance," said Leroux.

14 fines so far

The Canadian Coast Guard's own ship, Sir William Alexander, was among the 14 ships fined the minimum $6,000 for breaking the 10-knot speed limit. It reached speeds of up to 12.9 knots, Transport Canada officials said. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

As of late last week, 14 of the 542 cases had resulted in the minimum $6,000 fine.

Thirty-four cases were still under review and 44 were pending review through the "compliance verification process," said Leroux.

The remaining 450 cases were closed due to "insufficient evidence."

As of Jan. 18, no vessel had been fined a second time, "which does suggest that the penalty had an effect," suggested Annie Joannette, a senior communications advisor with Transport Canada.

She also noted Transport Canada is aware of only one whale death that occurred in the Gulf of St. Lawrence while the speed restriction was in place.

"While the necropsy results of this death have not been released, preliminary evidence points to death as a result of entanglement."

The fisheries minister has said the government will do whatever it takes to protect the "iconic animals."

Every option is "on the table," LeBlanc has said.