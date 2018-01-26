In a bid to protect North Atlantic right whales from fishing gear entanglements in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, Fisheries and Oceans Minister Dominic LeBlanc has asked the Canadian Coast Guard to develop an operational plan to use ice-breakers that would make for an early start to the snow crab fishing season.

And Transport Canada is reviewing fines it can issue to ships caught breaking speed limits designed to protect the endangered whales.

Meanwhile, in the United States, authorities continue to investigate a report of a dead North Atlantic right whale found earlier this week off the coast of Virginia — the first reported mortality this year.

Last year, at least 17 North Atlantic right whales were found dead — 12 in Canadian waters and five in U.S. waters. Scientists believe human activity, including shipping and fishing, was the primary cause.

There are only an estimated 450 North Atlantic right whales left in the world.

LeBlanc said he is confident the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA Fisheries) will conduct an appropriate investigation and get to the bottom of the latest reported death in the U.S.

"The Americans have been global leaders in this effort [to protect North Atlantic right whales] for a long time," he said.

One of the best steps the Canadian government can take to reduce the risk to the whales, LeBlanc said, is to start the snow crab fishing season earlier than the usual mid-April, thereby ending it earlier and getting the gear out of the whales' way sooner.

The confirmed deaths of 17 North Altantic right whales last year represented a four per cent loss in the endangered species' population. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"If we can use Coast Guard ice breakers to open certain harbours in northern New Brunswick or in Gaspé, Que., earlier and allow the fishing fleets to start fishing earlier — further out from shore, on the outer banks where the whales had first arrived last June, that would probably represent a very significant improvement in the safety of those endangered species," said LeBlanc.

"So I've asked the Coast Guard to prepare operational plans that would allow them to bring ice breakers to open those ports," he said.

'I'll continue to insist that they be ready to start the crab season as early as possible.' - Dominic LeBlanc , Fisheries and Coast Guard minister

"The problem is we'll only know sort of at the last minute exactly when and how that will be possible" because the Coast Guard has other safety and economic obligations in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and around the coast of Newfoundland, among other areas, which "necessarily have to have a priority," said LeBlanc.

"So they're going to work on plans and I'm confident they'll come up with solutions and I'll continue to insist that they be ready to start the crab season as early as possible."

The Canadian Coast Guard ship Sir William Alexander was one of the 14 vessels fined $6,000 for exceeding the whale-protecting speed limit in the gulf last year. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

Earlier this week, LeBlanc announced ​four changes to the snow crab fishery in the southern gulf — the first in a series of measures expected in the coming weeks and months aimed at better protecting the whales.

The new rules include reducing the amount of rope floating on the surface and mandatory reporting of all lost gear, as well as using colour-coded rope and sequentially numbered buoys to identify the gear's place of origin.

Penalties set out in legislation

LeBlanc expressed "surprise" during that Tuesday announcement about the more than 500 reported speed limit violations in the western part of the gulf last year and questioned whether the penalties should be stiffer.

He suggested the minimum $6,000 fines issued to the 14 ships confirmed to date of exceeding the 10-knot restriction does not represent a sufficient deterrent and is not proportionate to the seriousness of the offence.

Transport Canada responded Thursday saying the penalty for a vessel found to be in violation of the speed limit are stipulated by the Shipping Act, which sets the minimum at $6,000 and the maximum at $25,000.

"The penalty for a first offence is $6,000 unless there are aggravating circumstances," said Julie Leroux, a spokesperson with Transport Canada in an emailed statement.

"Transport Canada had previously begun a review of the amount of the administrative monetary penalties as part of our ongoing regulatory modernization work," she said without elaborating.

LeBlanc has said the government will "most likely" impose speed restrictions for vessels again.

78 alleged violations pending

The speed restriction, imposed on Aug. 11 for vessels measuring 20 metres or more in length, was lifted on Jan. 11 to ensure ships could maintain manoeuvrability in winter conditions and because no whales had been spotted in the area for weeks.

About 4,711 vessel transits occurred during that five-month period, Transport Canada officials have said. Violations were reported in 542 cases, but 450 of those have been closed due to insufficient evidence.

Thirty-four cases are still under review and 44 are pending review.

The 14 fined vessels included a Canadian Coast Guard vessel, cruise ships, cargo ships and an oil tanker.

The speeds in 13 of the cases ranged from 10.5 knots to 13.3 knots. The alleged speed in the fourteenth case has not been released yet because it is still within the 30-day appeal period.

NOAA is asking mariners to slow down to 10 knots or less in the red zone located 86 nautical miles east-southeast of Virginia Beach or to route around the area to avoid striking the four live North Atlantic right whales spotted there on Tuesday. (NOAA)

On Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declared a new voluntary slow-speed zone in the mid-Atlantic to protect four live North Atlantic right whales spotted in the area on Tuesday.

The U.S. agency is asking mariners travelling 86 nautical miles east-southeast of Virginia Beach to slow down to 10 knots or less or to reroute.

That is the same general area where the entangled dead whale was reportedly seen, NOAA said.

Based on a photograph of the carcass the Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response Program received on Wednesday night and NOAA's previous experience with whale entanglements, officials believe the whale was alive and swimming when it encountered the line.

Based on current mortality and birth rates, scientists say North Atlantic right whales could become extinct within 20 years.

