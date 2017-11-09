Federal Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc is bringing together experts in Moncton today in an effort to figure out new ways to protect North Atlantic right whales in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
LeBlanc will be meeting with representatives from the fishing and marine transport industries, First Nations leaders from Eastern Canada, scientists and other officials.
The federal fisheries minister will be speaking about the whale deaths at 12:45 p.m. AT and will take questions at 1:30 p.m. AT. (11:45 a.m. ET and 12:30 p.m. ET)
This summer, at least 16 right whales died in Canadian and U.S. waters.
- 16th North Atlantic right whale found dead off Cape Cod
- Ottawa will do whatever it takes to protect right whales, says Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc
- Snow crab fishery closed after 8th right whale found dead in Gulf of St. Lawrence
Discussions are expected to focus on solutions in reducing interactions between humans and whales, and protecting these animals during their presence in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
Scientists have stressed that human activity is the main cause of death for all right whales.
Vessels ordered to slow down
Of the seven whales necropsied this past summer, four had signs of blunt force trauma comparable with ship strikes.
Two likely died from entanglements in fishing gear. The cause of death on the seventh right whale has been found to be inconclusive.
- Changes can be made right now to save right whales, says fisherman
- Nov. 9 meeting in Moncton next step in combatting right whale deaths
In August, a 10-knot speed limit was put in the Gulf of St. Lawrence by the federal government, to prevent further right whales deaths and several ships have been fined for going over that speed limit.
This past summer, whales also had to be freed from snow crab gear, including one saved by Joe Howlett, a 59-year-old fisherman from Campobello Island, N.B., who was killed during the rescue near Shippagan on July 10.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada estimates there are only about 450 North Atlantic right whales left in the world, and the 16 whale deaths just this year have alarmed those trying to protect the endangered mammals.
A few weeks ago, hundreds of whale researchers met in Halifax to discuss the critically endangered marine mammals being found dead this year in waters off eastern Canada and the United States.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.