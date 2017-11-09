Federal Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc is bringing together experts in Moncton today in an effort to figure out new ways to protect North Atlantic right whales in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

LeBlanc will be meeting with representatives from the fishing and marine transport industries, First Nations leaders from Eastern Canada, scientists and other officials.

The federal fisheries minister will be speaking about the whale deaths at 12:45 p.m. AT and will take questions at 1:30 p.m. AT. (11:45 a.m. ET and 12:30 p.m. ET)

This summer, at least 16 right whales died in Canadian and U.S. waters.

Discussions are expected to focus on solutions in reducing interactions between humans and whales, and protecting these animals during their presence in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

North Atlantic right whale in Cape Cod, Mass. (Center for Coastal Studies/NOAA permit #14603)

Scientists have stressed that human activity is the main cause of death for all right whales.

Vessels ordered to slow down

Joe Howlett uses a long pole with a knife attached to cut a whale free from fishing gear on a previous rescue. (Canadian Whale Institute/New England Aquarium)

Of the seven whales necropsied this past summer, four had signs of blunt force trauma comparable with ship strikes.

Two likely died from entanglements in fishing gear. The cause of death on the seventh right whale has been found to be inconclusive.

In August, a 10-knot speed limit was put in the Gulf of St. Lawrence by the federal government, to prevent further right whales deaths and several ships have been fined for going over that speed limit.

This past summer, whales also had to be freed from snow crab gear, including one saved by Joe Howlett, a 59-year-old fisherman from Campobello Island, N.B., who was killed during the rescue near Shippagan on July 10.

Sixteen North Atlantic right whales have been found dead in both Canadian and U.S. waters this past summer. (Center for Coastal Studies/NOAA permit #14603)

Fisheries and Oceans Canada estimates there are only about 450 North Atlantic right whales left in the world, and the 16 whale deaths just this year have alarmed those trying to protect the endangered mammals.

A few weeks ago, hundreds of whale researchers met in Halifax to discuss the critically endangered marine mammals being found dead this year in waters off eastern Canada and the United States.