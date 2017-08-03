The federal government will bring "absolutely every protection possible to bear" to prevent any further deaths of North Atlantic right whales in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, federal Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc pledged on Thursday.

His department is working closely with Transport Canada to address the "serious and troubling situation" and will provide whatever resources are necessary to protect the endangered species as well as the people who work near the whales, he said during a news conference in Moncton.

The government is prepared to "take all necessary steps."

"Every option to protect right whales is on the table," he said, citing changes to shipping lanes, surveillance flights or changes to fishing gear as being among the possibilities.

Ten right whales have died in the Gulf of St. Lawrence since June 7 — four of them washing up on the shores of Newfoundland and Labrador in the past week alone.

Three of the eight right whales found floating between the Magdalen Islands and New Brunswick's Acadian Peninsula this summer suffered blunt trauma, indicating vessel strikes.

Another right whale was found entangled in snow crab gear.

​Fisheries and Oceans Canada estimates there are only about 500 right whales left in the world, which means the deaths represent about two per cent of the global population. At least two of the dead whales were females.

Marine mammal experts have called on the federal government to take immediate steps to prevent further deaths.

LeBlanc said Thursday some of the best scientists in the world are working on the issue; 15 or 20 of them "almost full-time." He expects a report by mid-September, he said.

Earlier in the day, LeBlanc flew over Miscou Island in a helicopter with some of the scientists and saw about 15 right whales in the area, he said, calling it "an absolutely majestic site."

LeBlanc estimated there are between 80 and 100 right whales currently in the gulf, which is two or three times higher than ever before.

The Fisheries Department responded last month by shutting down two days early part of the snow crab fishery, which overlapped the area where the whales were found.

Other steps included asking mariners to voluntarily slow down along the Laurentian channel in shipping lanes between the Magdalen Islands and the Gaspé Peninsula until Sept. 30, and asking all commercial fishermen in the Gulf of St. Lawrence to watch for whales and to report any sightings.

LeBlanc had previously said his department is investigating why whales are getting entangled in fishing gear or struck by ships in the Gulf of St. Lawrence this year in a bid to find ways to minimize contact during next year's fishing season.

"We're trying to understand what we need to do both to prevent these whales from getting entangled … or perhaps being struck by ships in order to preserve this majestic and endangered species," LeBlanc said.

The Gulf of St. Lawrence connects central and Eastern Canada to international shipping markets.