Another North Atlantic right whale, a male known to the New England Aquarium, has been discovered entangled off the Gaspé Peninsula in Quebec.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada said a government plane is surveying the area of the Gulf of St. Lawrence, off Percé, where the distressed whale was spotted Tuesday afternoon.

"We are assessing the situation and monitoring extremely closely," Vance Chow, a fisheries department spokesperson, said in an email to CBC News.

"The entanglement of a right whale is an extremely difficult and distressing situation."

But Chow said the government is upholding its pause on disentanglements, which went into effect after the death of New Brunswick whale rescuer Joe Howlett in July.

Howlett died in an accident just as he freed a right whale tangled up in fishing rope in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Marianna Hagbloom with the New England Aquarium said the whale was discovered on Monday by an Oceans and Fisheries Canada plane.

She said that the whale was identified as number 3245, a male that staff with the aquarium saw this past spring during their biopsy field work in Cape Cod.

"The plane flew today in an effort to relocate him," Hagbloom said in a Facebook post.

At least 13 of the whales have been found dead this year off the coasts of Canada and New England. The whales are among the rarest marine mammals in the world and number no more than 500.

Entanglement in fishing rope and collisions with ships are the suspected causes of the deaths, but necropsy results are not yet available.