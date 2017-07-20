An eighth North Atlantic right whale has been found dead and another is entangled in fishing gear in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, the Marine Animal Response Society said in a Facebook post.

In the past two months, seven other right whales have been found dead in the the Gulf of St. Lawrence, which experts are calling an "unprecedented event."

The group also said its members, along with The Department of Fisheries and Oceans and colleagues with the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative will work to make sure a necropsy is performed later this week to determine what killed the whale.

Federal fisheries officials are not automatically responding to tangled whales, after the death of whale rescuer Joe Howlett, earlier this month.

New dead #RightWhale spotted in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. DFO working with partners to tow and necropsy ASAP. — @DFO_Gulf

Howlett, who co-founded the Campobello Whale Rescue Team, was performing a rescue in the Gulf of St. Lawrence from a Department of Fisheries vessel based at Shippagan when he died.

Additional #RightWhale entangled east of NB. We have paused Right whale disentanglements for the time being, monitoring closely. — @DFO_Gulf

The group said in a post late Wednesday that the DFO will "monitor the entangled whale and consult with experts about the best and safest course of action."

CBC News has reached out to DFO about the death of the eighth right whale but has not received a response.