The vineyard is barren in January, but Richibucto River Wine Estate's winery is in full swing.

Alan Hudson gets up every morning to check the pressure of each tank and tend to his many wines-in-the-making.

"Lots of people think I have the winters off and really, I don't," Hudson said.

"It's as busy as any other time of year, to go through all the tanks and rack and clean and stabilize, plus bottling from the last years. It's just ongoing."

Hudson planted his vineyard at Richibucto River Wine Estate in 2005, and began selling in 2010.

Located about an hour's drive north of Moncton, it's the northernmost winery in the province. But it's not small, and far from insignificant.

Richibucto River Wine Estate boasts a collection of Atlantic and national award-winning wines over the past six years. (Jill English/CBC)

In fact, the award-winning winery has earned several national titles, including what Hudson says was his most special win for his 2011 Marechal Foch.

"I never ever thought I'd get a gold medal, ever," he said.

"That was special because I never thought I'd get it. To make a gold in New Brunswick, with a red wine — hard."

Building New Brunswick's industry

The winery makes a range of wines — reds, whites, rosés and ports. There are even plans for a sparkling wine in the near future.

Alan Hudson's retirement project has turned into a new career. (Jill English/CBC)

The facility is small, in a former airplane hangar from Hudson's days as a pilot.

It's already been expanded once, and Hudson said there's no doubt it will need further expansion soon — at least if he's to fulfil his goal of boosting the industry in New Brunswick.

"If I'm going to help build the industry in this province, I have to look at expanding," said Hudson, who believes there is a lot of room for growth.

"We have a choice to go where Nova Scotia is through time."

That inspiration falls on the shoulders of a man who was originally looking for a retirement hobby.

But he said he's in too deep now to go small-scale.

"I wanted to do something for my retirement and I wanted to create something beautiful on my land and help build a new industry in the province," he said.

"Turned out it's not retirement, it's a full-time job. "

As for when he'll finish, he said there is no end in sight.

"I just love to work, so it's fine by me." he said.

"If I get up in the morning, I have to do something. This here fills in the space perfect."

Alan Hudson's Richibucto River Wine Estate is a family business. Daughter Brittany Hudson, left, and wife Bonnie Hudson have helped to make it one of the most established wineries in New Brunswick. (Jill English/CBC)

Hudson's growing business is family-run and his daughter Brittany heads the sales and marketing arm.

With Richibucto River Wine Estate wines in Sobeys, Superstore and NB Liquor stores all over the province, she said the brand is well-recognized.

"It's come a long way, to people saying ,'We recognize your wine and we see it everywhere,'" she said.

"Our brand itself has become known as a quality wine in New Brunswick."

All in a week's work

On Friday, Alan Hudson had a sommelier in to do some tasting on three vintages, a final step before bottling the wine.

If the sommelier's palate is satisfied, Hudson can bottle. And last week it was.

Three days of bottling will start Wednesday, and those three wines — a Marechal Foch, a Leon Millot and a new wine called Acadian Red — will hit the shelves across the province in a few weeks.