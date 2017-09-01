A 50-year-old Baker Brook man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to smuggle a person across the Canada-United States border last summer.

Richard Cyr appeared Thursday in Edmundston provincial court, where he was ordered to pay a $4,000 fine and a $1,200 surcharge.

A charge against Oneil Devost, the country singer from Edmundston who was arrested at the same time, was withdrawn on Thursday.

Cyr was charged after authorities learned in July 2016 that a 46-year-old woman had entered the United States illegally by crossing the St. John River from the Baker Brook area with a paddle boat.

The woman, a citizen of Ecuador, was arrested by U.S. officials in Van Buren, Maine.

RCMP have said the woman entered Canada legally at Toronto Pearson International Airport. She remains in the United States.

Shortly after the incident, Cyr and the 67-year-old Devost, were arrested and charged after RCMP executed search warrants at their residences.

The men were later released on promises to appear in court.