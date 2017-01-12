An ambitious makeover at Reversing Falls Rapids — including a steel-and-glass skywalk, new restaurant, theatre, and rooftop patio capable of accommodating 180 people — is set for completion later this year, according to owner Max Kotlowski.

"This will represent Saint John, and it has to be done properly," the Saint John businessman said.

The Falls Restaurant overlooking the Reversing Rapids closed in 2014 after operating as a tourist site since 1954.

In October 2015, Kotlowski was awarded a a 60-year lease of the property, saving it from demolition.

As construction continues on the site, Kotlowski said he anticipates the site becoming "the number one tourist attraction in Eastern Canada."

"It won't happen the first year — maybe it'll take three or four years," he said. "But that's my goal."

Vertigo-inducing views

A skywalk offering a dizzying view of the rapids promises to be a major attraction.

Glass panels in the stainless-steel structure provide a clear view of the cliffs and whirlpools 100 feet below. The skywalk is an extension of a sprawling rooftop deck.

"We're coming along steadily," said Kotlowski. "The skywalk is holding up really well."

"We're using the best materials money can buy."

The Reversing Falls skywalk will offering dizzying views 100 feet down to the rapids below when it opens in May 2017, according to owner Max Kotlowski (pictured with the CBC's Julia Wright) (CBC/Brian Chisholm)

The rooftop will be able to accommodate as many as 180 people at a time, said Kotlowski.

Admission will be $15 for tourists, with a separate membership program available for locals.

"Once you pay a membership fee you'll be able to enjoy special members-only privileges," said Kotlowski, adding the rooftop will be available to rent for functions.

"This is your town, and this is for us," he said. "It's more than just me saving the building — this is for Saint John, and it represents us and our area."

Restaurant partnership

The Reversing Falls Restaurant will be managed by Halifax-based Ambassatours, according to Kotlowski.

The travel agency operates a fleet of 70 highway coaches and buses throughout Atlantic Canada, including the Big Pink Sightseeing Tours in uptown Saint John.

The company operates Murphy's the Cable Wharf restaurant in Halifax.

The Saint John restaurant, Kotlowski said, will feature "the flavour of the Maritimes," Kotlowski said.

Take a tour of the Reversing Rapids renovation1:26

"When the tourists come, they'll smell the wood from New Brunswick in the fireplace, the food cooking from New Brunswick, they'll see our Reversing Falls Rapids. They'll get the feeling of the place. They'll be surrounded by Saint John"

Kotlowski hopes the partnership will allow the restaurant to leverage Ambassatours' existing clientele.

"They have a lot of expertise in the industry," he said. "Partnering with another company to run and operate the facility and help bring the people here is, I think, a smart thing to do."

Not for the faint of heart

With big ideas come big risks — and Kotlowski's intentions for Reversing Falls have certainly been ambitious.

Among the existing attractions, he plans to have laser light shows illuminating the bridge, an LED display tracking the movement of the tides, a geodesic dome overlooking the falls, and a theatre.

Originally, Kotlowski planned to complete renovations by June 2016. Now, he said, he'll be happy to see the skywalk open by May 2017.

"It's been challenge upon challenge upon challenge," he said, " [But] we've gotten through every obstacle and it's been turning out unbelievable."

Despite his many plans for the site, he said the spectacular collision of the Bay of Fundy and the St. John River is still the main event.

"There's nothing else in the Maritimes than can compare with this," he said.

"We have the Bay of Fundy, the harbour, the port, the rapids, the coastal islands, the land, the parks — no other city compares."

Regardless of delays and expense, Kotlowski said he'll see the plan through to completion.

"Once you start it, you can't get off the horse," he said. "I just think there's so much opportunity here."