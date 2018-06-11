Restaurateurs ready to tout 'exotic' Reversing Falls

The opening, likely later this week, of 14½ Cafe and Bar will mark another milestone in the revival of Saint John's famous Reversing Falls tourist attraction.

The city-owned building perched above the St. John River has been vacant since 2015, when the former Boaz Restaurant closed.

Reopening it as a café is the vision of Cuban immigrants Yan and Yeny Del Valle, who already own Connections Bistro at the Saint John Airport and a busy commercial cleaning company.

Yan Del Valle, who was a student in Cuba, admits he often wonders at the way his life has changed since arriving in Canada in 2005 to help create a Spanish program at Acadia University.

"I think we have been chasing certain opportunities that have presented themselves," says Del Valle, who gives credit to a large circle of friends and supporters in the Saint John area.

He's confident the café will do well.

And in co-operation with Max Kotlowski, owner of the adjacent Reversing Falls Restaurant, he is reaching out to city and provincial officials to improve signage to the falls and — with luck — have some kind of walkway built to get pedestrians safely across the Reversing Falls Bridge.

"Most people don't see how exotic this is, how exotic the Bay of Fundy is, the Fundy Trail, everything that nature has given us in this part of the country," said Del Valle.

The café will offer signature fish tacos, seafood chowder and a variety of pub food.

It marks the first time since 2014 both restaurants will be operating at what was once a leading tourist attraction in New Brunswick.

The Reversing Falls Restaurant reopened in 2017 after a complete makeover by Kotlowski, who added a steel and glass sky walk, allowing more adventurous visitors to walk out over the rapids 30 metres below.



