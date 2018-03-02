The comeback at Saint John's Reversing Falls continues with the announcement a new bistro and bar will set up shop this spring.

Tentatively called "14 and a Half," the new eatery will occupy the former Boaz West site adjacent to the refurbished Falls Restaurant.

The name is derived from the distance in feet between slack tide and either high or low tide.

It is a new venture for Yan Del Valle who, with his wife Yeny, already operates Connections Bistro at the Saint John airport.

"We have a vision for the site," Del Valle said. "It will be a bistro, over-the-counter service. We'll try to have a seafood plate that a lot of tourists that are coming to the area are looking for."

For the past two tourist seasons, both restaurant buildings at Reversing Falls were closed, leaving thousands of visitors to the famous tourist destination nowhere to dine or even to sit to enjoy the views.

Both buildings are owned by the City of Saint John.

Del Valle said the couple will soon renovate the building and hope to have the restaurant up and running with six to eight employees by the end of May.

'There's a lot of potential to be unlocked at Reversing Falls,' says Yan Del Valle, who plans to open a restaurant at the Saint John tourist site this spring. (CBC)

They are also in discussions with Stonehammer Geopark and Discover Saint John about creation of an interpretation centre on the lower floor, which also opens onto a river view.

The restaurant has space for 40 diners inside and comes with additional dining space outdoors, where there are three decks.

"There is a lot of potential to be unlocked at Reversing Falls," Del Valle said. "We want to be part of that, we want to be pushing for this location.

The lease agreement has been released by the city. It is a percentage lease, meaning a portion of gross sales will be paid to the city. There will be no monthly rent.

Next door at the Falls restaurant, owner Max Kotlowski is thrilled.

"We have not met the neighbours yet but we're excited we're going to have a neighbour," he said.

"I would like see several businesses over there. Because then we're going to create a cluster of businesses that have a greater power to attract the tourist business."