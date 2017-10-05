All is not what it seems at an historic graveyard outside the Resurgo Place Museum in Moncton.

An archeological survey carried out in the summer shows what Lawren Campbell suspected.

"The results came back and showed us that in fact there are several markers that have no graves supposedly, and certainly some grave sites with no markers, which is the more important one," said Campbell, the heritage and culture co-ordinator for Resurgo Place.

Back in July, grids were set up, so staff members from the provincial government's archeology branch could detect what was in the ground without disturbing it. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

Headstones date back to 1816 in the graveyard, which is between the museum and the Free Meeting House, the first and oldest public building in the city.

Staff members from the provincial government's archeology branch marked the area with plastic grids three months ago and used ground-penetrating radar and a radiometer to look beneath the earth without disturbing anything.

The results show several sites of possible graves — some in an area that has no markers.

There are three reasons for all of the uncertainty, Campbell said.

First, there is some evidence that back in the 1850s, some gravestones were moved to the Elmwood Cemetery.

As well, some stones have broken off, and it's unclear where they were located.

And back in the 1970s and 80s, an "esthetic cleanup" took place and some headstones were moved around.

Ground-penetrating radar and a radiometer were used to survey the land between the Resurgo Place Museum and the Free Meeting House. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

"The first real maps of who was where kind of show up in the 1960s, so we may have some stones that match with a name that's newly discovered to us," Campbell said.

Pictures from the '60s were also recently discovered and some show gravestones facing a different direction.

"If we had had those images or knew that they existed prior to even the survey that would have been nice to have," he said. "But after the fact, we're still piecing it together. It's ongoing."

Campbell said the survey was done because drainage work needs to be carried out, and the drain runs along part of the graveyard, close to Mountain Road.

Now that the museum knows there are potential grave sites on either side of the ditch, any work would have to be carried out with extreme care, he said.

Pictures from the 1960s show some of the headstones have been turned around, including the marker for Ichabod Lewis, who died in 1851. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

"We're pretty much putting a moratorium on any development of any kind in that area now that we know the possibility really surrounds the entire building," he said.

Even though unmarked grave sites have been discovered, there are no plans to shift everything around.

"Discussing with the archeologist, you can't treat it as an active grave site," he said. "Other cemeteries and graveyards do move bodies around for infrastructure. We'd like to not do that."

Some possible graves were revealed in the survey in the unmarked, grassy section near Mountain Road. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

But it might be time to come up with a way to honour those buried on the site, Campbell said.

"We've had some interest, in fact, from some of the descendants of some people here I really wanted to be actively involved, so I think in the new year we'll get together and have discussions with them."