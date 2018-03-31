Restigouche SPCA fighting to limit abandoned litters

A trio of kittens were born this week at the Restigouche County SPCA. At two days old, the entire litter could fit in the palm of a staff member's hand, and the tiny mews and barely opened eyes sure made for a heartwarming scene.

But despite the overwhelming cuteness, the scene underlines a persistent problem facing the county's animal shelter. It's kitten season, and those wee felines won't be the last to come through the doors.

Overcrowding and the stress it puts on shelter resources is a familiar story for the Dalhousie-based SPCA and its provincial counterparts. Board member Melinda Renner said springtime — when animals have the "urge to merge" — presents a "huge problem" when many unwanted litters of kittens and puppies are left at the door.

That's why the non-profit organization has been on the offensive.

Restigouche County SPCA president Brenda Firlotte, left, and board member Melinda Renner say overcrowding remains an issue for the animal shelter during springtime. (Colin McPhail/CBC News)

"We just don't have the resources or the space to take care of everyone of these bunches of babies," Renner said. "A way to help alleviate that is to try and educate the public."

Information blitz

The Restigouche County SPCA is in the midst of a year-long information campaign to promote responsible pet ownership. It's an effort to curb the strain on money and space, and the message is simple: spay and neuter your pets.

The campaign urges prospective owners to consider the responsibilities and costs involved with adoption. President Brenda Firlotte said the cost of spaying or neutering can be a factor for pet owners but added local veterinarians often work with clients on pricing to go ahead with the procedure.

One of many cats up for adoption at the Dalhousie-based SPCA. (Colin McPhail/CBC News)

Spaying and neutering also helps with disease prevention and unwanted pregnancies, said Renner.

She said the belief that neutering makes a dog less active is a common misconception, and said unneutered dogs can often be overly aggressive.

The SPCA put together an information blitz with social events, awareness materials and advertising. Renner said they'll see what progress is made following the end of spring.

'We have to hope for change'

The fight to create more responsible pet owners is a long, ongoing one, but the organizers remain optimistic.

"We have to hope for change," Firlotte said. "That's what we work on every day."

A new, larger SPCA, which opened in 2014, has created more space to cage and care for the animals. But staff still have to scramble during peak season to find room.

"We take them in regardless," said Firlotte, noting the SPCA is fortunate to have high adoption rates.

A puppy up for adoption at the Restigouche County SPCA. (Colin McPhail/CBC News)

On the financial side, Firlotte said they're able to make ends meet thanks to the generosity of the community. She said the region has consistently been there to support the organization, offering donations or services since the shelter opened in 1990.

Firlotte said they've had children give up birthday gifts for donations and a group from Dalhousie Regional High School helped construct their new bookstore — something they hope will generate sustainable revenue.

The bookstore, located across the parking lot from the main building, opens April 12.