With fewer than 600 customers remaining without power on the Acadian Peninsula and even some warming centres closing, people are still working to help residents affected by January's ice storm.

Realdine Robichaud is a town councillor for Tracadie. She said the need for assistance is still there because some people have lost everything and don't have food or money to pay for gas.

"It's all about how they will manage for the next two to three weeks," said Robichaud.

A makeshift food bank has been put together in Tracadie and food boxes are being put together so people will have something to eat when their power is reconnected. Securing donations hasn't been a problem.

"The generosity of the people of New Brunswick, that's what we're so proud of," said Robichaud.

She said donations have been coming in from Moncton, Dieppe and Campbellton, and even from communities on the Acadian Peninsula.

Even if there isn't a need for some warming centres, people still need help, said Tracadie Coun. Realdine Robichaud. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

Pascal Saulnier, an intern for the Regional Municipality of Tracadie, said it's unbelievable how the community has come together.

"It's special to see all the citizens that mobilize to help each other and help their neighbours," said Saulnier.

"Its unbelievable how people from the town and people who own businesses, they help, bring a lot of food and water and what we need."

Pascal Saulnier, an intern with the Regional Municpality of Tracadie, said it’s unbelievable how the community has come together. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

Robichaud agrees.

"The Acadians, when they do something, it's big. They gather together and that's the way it went. We had volunteers all over the place that wanted to help," said Robichaud.