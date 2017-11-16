An Armed Forces video shows the recent harrowing rescue of two people from a fishing boat taking on water in rough waters west of the Magdalen Islands.

At first, the video posted by Joint Task Force Atlantic shows the two people aboard the vessel as waves pound the sides and appear to almost knock it over.

Cutting to an inflatable raft, the camera then captures the pair jumping from the fishing boat, trying to land without falling into the water.

A crew member from Joint Task Force Atlantic is then lowered from a helicopter and grabs the two fishermen before they're all pulled up to safety.

A distress call from the fishing boat went out Friday night from the fishing boat about 70 nautical miles west of the Magdalen Islands, toward the New Brunswick coast.

Rough weather delayed the rescue until Saturday morning, according to Joint Task Force Atlantic, which is responsible for search and rescue operations in the region.

The two people were airlifted to Charlottetown and are OK, a public affairs officer said earlier.

The video was posted to the Twitter account for the Joint Task Force Atlantic on Wednesday.

Nobody from the rescue crew was immediately available for comment Thursday.