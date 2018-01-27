Repairing, rather than replacing, your small appliances and clothing was the goal of an event this weekend in Moncton.

Suzanne Melanson is the main organizer of the Moncton Repair Café, where people brought their broken things and either repaired the items themselves or had someone else repair them at no cost.

She advised people to bring things they could carry with them to the event, and said not to bring TVs or microwaves for safety reasons.

"I think it's a great opportunity for the volunteers and participants to meet other people," she told Information Morning Moncton on Thursday.

Knowledge to take home

"One of the basic ideas of it is really a neighbour helping a neighbour because sometime people might not have the skills."

"They might not have that one little tool to fix something and we do ask our volunteer repairers to go over the process with the person so that if it does break again they have a little more knowledge at home to do it themselves," she said.

Melanson hopes to hold another event later in the year and build a community around repairing things rather than having them end up in the landfill. She also wants to include children to get them thinking about saving and repairing things early in life.

The event took place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lions Community Centre at 473 St. George St. in Moncton.