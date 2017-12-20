Corrections staff responded to a "disturbance" in one unit of the Atlantic Institution prison in Renous, N.B. Wednesday evening.

Corrections staff dealt with a "disturbance" in a unit at the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., Wednesday evening, where offenders are refusing to lock-up, according to a Correctional Service of Canada spokesperson.

As of 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, the incident was still ongoing.

No injuries have been reported as a result, but the prison's routine has been "adjusted," said Shelley Lawrence with the Correctional Service of Canada.

"We are monitoring the situation closely, as ensuring the safety and security of the institution, staff, inmates and the public is CSC's priority," Lawrence said.

Correctional Service Canada will not be sharing any further information at this time "for safety and security reasons," she said.

Calls to the prison were referred to CSC's national media relations line in Ottawa.

Earlier this month, three inmates at the federal prison in Renous were stabbed and taken to hospital, after an incident involving several inmates.

The prison was kept in lockdown for several days as a result.