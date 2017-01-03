One of New Brunswick's hot spots for cold-weather fishing will start the season without a community leader.

The ice fishing village at Renforth Wharf is home to hundreds of fishing shacks each year, but this season the area's fishing association is without a president — and some worry that might lead to the ice-bound community becoming less stable.

Gary Gower, former president of the Renforth Wharf Ice Fishing Association, stepped down from the position last year. The position remains vacant. (CBC)

The former head of the Renforth Wharf Ice Fishing Association, Gary Gower, stepped down after nearly 15 years midway through last year's season.

"No real reason," said Gower in an interview on Monday. "But it was time."

Gower said the association has not disbanded and people are still free to fish, provided they have the proper licence.

But some worry that without proper leadership, the village of shanties and shacks on ice could suffer.

Kevin Richard, a local ice fisher, hopes that people will continue to maintain their fishing shacks and clean up their garbage despite the lack of oversight from a president for the Renforth Wharf Ice Fishing Association. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"[It] may be hard to say," said Kevin Richard. "But just as long as people clean up their mess when it's all done right – that's the main thing."

Richard, who is not part of the association, says he's fished for smelt at the Renforth Wharf all his life.

"You've got to get those people to clean up their shacks at the end of the season before it's too late," said Richard. "But it is great getting out here. I bring the kids down sometimes. I get a little bit of a feed."

The Renforth fishing village often sees more than 100 fishing shacks on the ice during its season. (CBC)

The village hosts an annual fishing derby, and relies on volunteers to help clear heavy snow to prevent the ice from bowing, pushing water up through fishing holes which can freeze the shacks in place.

In 2015 the mayor of Rothesay was critical of the village, as a result of the mess left by fishermen at the end of the season.

In the past, fishermen say these issues have been minimized thanks to the presence of an association head that has an ice fishing shack within the village.