Many communities across New Brunswick will hold Remembrance Day ceremonies Saturday, commemorating the sacrifice Canadians have made in past and current military and peacekeeping operations.

CBC News will be live streaming the Saint John's ceremony, which is taking place at Harbour Station, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Doors at Harbour Station open at 9:00 a.m., with the parade assembling at 10:15 a.m.

Fredericton's ceremony will be held at the newly renovated cenotaph at the intersection of Queen and King streets at 10:30 a.m. A parade will precede the ceremony, which will start at the Carlton Street Armoury.

The ceremony in Moncton will be held at the Moncton Coliseum, with doors opening at 10:00 a.m.