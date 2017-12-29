Fredericton's busiest intersection is no longer the most crash-prone, according to new data from the city.

For the past decade, Regent and Prospect recorded more crashes than any other intersection by a wide margin.

But a major reconfiguration in late 2016 is starting to pay dividends, data analysis by CBC News shows.

Only 15 collisions happened at or near Regent and Prospect between Jan. 1 and the end of September 2017.

That's down from 43 crashes during the same time period in 2015, a 65 per cent decrease.

Fredericton Ward 12 Coun. Henri Mallet said the decrease is likely caused by a combination of engineering changes and the shift of some traffic to the Smythe Street roundabout.

Safer left turns

Upgrades in 2016 included a double left-turn lane from southbound Regent onto Prospect Street, signal changes and more lighting.

"That left turn was a major issue, people having to make that decision, pretty much playing chicken with traffic," Mallet said.

Regent and Prospect has seen only one collision while drivers were turning this year.

During the same period in 2015, before the intersection was reconfigured, that number was 16.

The most common cause of crashes at Regent and Prospect is now failing to yield the right of way.

Across the city, you're most likely to get rear-ended by another car, followed by a parking lot fender bender.

Roundabout confusion

Regent and Arnold, pictured here, logged the most collisions between January and September 2017. (CBC)

The data shows a new intersection has emerged as the leader in collisions.

Regent and Arnold streets, near Knowledge Park, saw 17 crashes between Jan. 1 and the end of September, more than any other intersection in the city. Most happened in parking lots.

While the city has seen a decrease in crashes at Regent and Prospect, a new problem has emerged: the Smythe Street roundabout.

Fifteen crashes happened at or near the roundabout between January and the end of September.

Most were caused by drivers failing to yield to the car with the right of way, but none of the collisions caused any injuries, the data shows.

The majority of the roundabout crashes were small fender benders, Mallet said, compared with the more serious T-bone collisions that used to be common at Regent and Prospect.

"We're OK with having smaller accidents instead of those larger accidents you see in some of those intersections," Mallet said.

'Read the signs'

New data suggests drivers in Fredericton are still confused about when to yield in the Smythe Street roundabout. (CBC)

He said the city doesn't plan to make any design changes to the roundabout.

Instead, he admitted drivers still need to learn how a traffic circle works.

"If you use it, you'll get used to it," Mallet said.

"It can be tough if you just come once and use it. People have just got to take it slow, take their time, make sure to read the signs and be more cautious than not."

The intersections of Regent and Priestman streets and Prospect and Hanwell Road, have each also recorded 15 crashes during the first nine months of the year.

For some reason, more crashes in the city have happened on Wednesday than any other day this year.

Mallet couldn't explain that one.

"Your guess is as good as mine," he said.

Collisions have injured 112 people in the first nine months of the year, down from 184 during the same period in 2015.

Facts and figures on collisions in Fredericton: